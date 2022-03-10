A Busy Weekend ahead for Galway United with two games in four days. Manager John Caulfield speaks to Galway Bay FM

Galway United have a busy few days ahead of them with two games in the Airtricity League First Division in the space on four days.

On Friday night they head to the Carlisle Grounds and Bray Wanderers before a meeting with Treaty United at Eamon Deacy Park on Monday Night. (Both games live on Galway Bay FM).

United are three points off the top following their come from behind draw against Waterford but are expecting a tough game against a team who are currently winless in their two games so far.

Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan.