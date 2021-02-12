A Season Of Sundays 2020 – Ray McManus Speaks To Oisin Langan

print

Over the past 24 years, the publication of Sportsfile’s A Season of Sundays has become an annual sporting tradition, marking the end of each GAA season with a stunning collection of images. This year’s eagerly anticipated offering looks back at all the memories throughout a year like no other and is once again supported by Carroll’s of Tullamore.

The 2020 edition captures the highs and lows of a season that GAA supporters won’t soon forget with another captivating and colourful look back on a season that hung in the balance because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To discuss the how the book was put together and what makes a good sports photograph, owner and founder of Sportsfile Ray McManus joined Oisin Langan.