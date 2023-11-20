8 Connacht Junior Cup games re-fixed for next Sunday

Eight games in the Connacht Junior Cup will be played on Sunday next following their postponement due to the weather at the weekend. Galway Clubs did well on Sunday in Round Two with ten teams going into the draw for the third round later this week. Maree Oranmore’s A and B teams, Renmore, Knocknacarra FC, Colga FC, Loughrea Rams, Salthill Devon’s A and B teams, Mervue United and Dunmore Town were all victorious.