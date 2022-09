8 All Star Football Nominations for Galway

All Ireland finalists Galway have picked up 8 All Star football nominations, including Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid who are nominated for Player of the Year. Liam Silke, Sean Kelly, John Daly, Paul Conroy, Damien Comer and Robert Finnerty make up the remaining nominees, while defender Jack Glynn is on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year.

The full breakdown of All Star nominations by county is: Kerry 12, Galway 8, Derry 7, Dublin 6, Armagh 5, Cork 2 and one each for Clare, Kildare, Limerick, Mayo and Monaghan.

Kerry powerhouse David Clifford will be up against Galway sharpshooter Shane Walsh and the Tribes midfield star Cillian McDaid for the overall Player of the Year award. For Young Player of the Year, Derry forward Ethan Doherty is joined by Dublin defender Lee Gannon and Galway defender Jack Glynn in the voting.

PwC All-Stars Football Nominations 2022

Goalkeepers

Ethan Rafferty (Armagh)

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Evan Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Graham O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Liam Silke (Galway)

Seán Kelly (Galway)

John Daly (Galway)

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Cian Sheehan (Limerick)

Midfielders

Paul Conroy (Galway)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Jack Barry (Kerry)

Forwards

David Clifford (Kerry)

Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

Damian Comer (Galway)

Robert Finnerty (Galway)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Stefan Campbell (Armagh)

Rory Grugan (Armagh)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Stephen Sherlock (Cork)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees

David Clifford (Kerry)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Jack Glynn (Galway)