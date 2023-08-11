70 clubs to participate in currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s

THE scene is set for the 2023 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club Seven-a-Side competitions, to be played on Saturday August 12 at the St. Sylvester’s GAA and Naomh Mearnóg clubs in Dublin.

70 clubs from Ireland and overseas will participate for the Senior, Intermediate and Junior prizes on offer.

The All-Ireland Club 7s competitions are sponsored once again by currentaccount.ie, the current account from your credit union.

Currentaccount.ie are also proud sponsors of the All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships.

There was huge interest yet again in the 2023 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s – and the current list of participating clubs is listed below, with current Senior champions, Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne, returning in an attempt to defend their crown.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne are also the reigning currentaccount.ie All-Ireland club champions.

Saturday’s event also marks the start of TG4 All-Ireland Finals weekend, with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship winners set to be confirmed at Croke Park on Sunday.

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, commented: “We’re eagerly anticipating our 2023 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s competitions.

“Once again, we’re delighted that sponsors currentaccount.ie, who also sponsor our All-Ireland Club Championships, are on board with us.

“We established our partnership with currentaccount.ie during the pandemic in 2020, which was an incredible show of faith in Ladies Football and at a challenging time for sport and business.

“I would like to thank them most sincerely for their support to date, and I wish continued success to CEO Seamus Newcombe and the entire currentaccount.ie team.

“currentaccount.ie provide a wonderful service to Credit Union members around the country and they have been an excellent partner to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

“For the 2023 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s, we are at the traditional home of the tournament – the St Sylvesters and Naomh Mearnóg clubs. We’ve always been provided with a warm welcome there and the facilities available are top class.

“I wish all of the competing teams the very best of luck and I want to acknowledge the sterling work of competition organisers, while also paying tribute to our referees and officials who will be on duty on Saturday.

“The currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s are a wonderful scene-setter ahead of Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Finals at Croke Park – and we hope to see many fans who will be present at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s on Saturday making the trip to Croke Park on Sunday.”

Speaking on behalf of currentaccount.ie, CEO Seamus Newcombe said: “Currentaccount.ie and our participating Credit Unions – with 200 offices throughout Ireland – are very pleased once again to sponsor the All-Ireland Club Seven-a-Side competition. This sponsorship, combined with our sponsorship of the All Ireland Club Championships, is an indication of our commitment to supporting local, regional and national sport at the heart of our culture and community.

“Together with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Inter and Senior finals in Croke Park on Saturday, we are in for a fantastic weekend of sport, camaraderie and competition. We are looking forward to some very exciting and competitive games across the board.

“The All-Ireland Club 7s is a great opportunity for communities to come together and support their local teams, a sentiment that greatly resonates with our Credit Unions, as one of their focal points is building strong and stable communities.

“Community is at the heart of Irish culture and we are proud to help to promote community enhancement with the availability of our excellent Current Account service from participating Credit Unions throughout the country. The Credit Union Current Account with its globally accepted debit card, competitive fee and friendly service has been embraced by Credit Union members across the country and currentaccount.ie continues to expand its participation and availability in all four provinces

“We look forward to more opportunities like this in the future, as we move into a post-Covid world and continue building better, brighter, and more financially stable futures for communities across Ireland.”

Confirmed entries:

Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior 7-a-side

NAOMH BRÍD ANTRIM CLANN ÉIREANN ARMAGH BANNER CLARE KINSALE CORK BREDAGH DOWN KINAWLEY BRIAN BORUS FERMANAGH CLAREGALWAY GALWAY KILKERRIN CLONBERNE GALWAY MAIGH CUILLIN GALWAY ST CONLETHS LAOIS GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON LEITRIM KNOCKMORE MAYO DONAGHMORE ASHBOURNE MEATH SIMONSTOWN GAELS MEATH O NEILLS SHAMROCKS MONAGHAN CLANN NA NGAEL ROSCOMMON CAHIR TIPPERARY FETHARD TIPPERARY FATHER ROCKS TYRONE BLESSINGTON WICKLOW

Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Intermediate 7-a-side

ST PETERS ARMAGH RATHOATH MEATH NEWTOWNBUTLER FIRST FERMANAGH BEARNA GALWAY SUNCROFT KILDARE NAAS KILDARE KILCOCK KILDARE JOHN MITCHELS LIVERPOOL LANCASHIRE PARNELLS LADIES LONDON KILLOE LONGFORD CL MACHALE ROVERS MAYO CARRICKMACROSS MONAGHAN NOAMH MOLAOISE OFFALY EOGHAN RUA SLIGO BALLYDUFF UPPER WATERFORD OUGHTERARD GALWAY SCOIL UÍ CHONAILL DUBLIN FOXROCK CABINTEELY DUBLIN SHELMALIER WEXFORD TEMPO MAGUIRES FERMANAGH

Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior 7-a-side