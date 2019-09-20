7 Galway Nominations for Camogie ‘Rising Star’ Awards

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Westmeath lead the nominations for this year’s Camogie Soaring Stars Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance. The 36 nominees for these awards are drawn from across the Intermediate and Premier Junior grades with awards being presented to the 15 most outstanding players from this year’s Championships. The 15 recipients will be announced at the Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance at Citywest Hotel on Saturday October 19th.

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Westmeath receive nine nominations. Amongst their nominees are goalkeeper Fiona Keating and defenders Laura Doherty, Fiona Leavy and Meadbh Scally. Midfielder Muireann Scally is joined by forwards Megan Dowdall, Pamela Greville, Mairéad McCormack and Sheila McGrath.

Intermediate runners-up Galway receive seven nominations for their superb year. They include goalkeeper Laura Glynn and defenders Ciara Donohue, Dervla Higgins, Kate Screene and Laura Ward. Ava Lynskey and Tara Rutledge are both nominated in the forwards.

All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Kerry receive two nominations with defender Sara Murphy and Player of the March in the Final, Patrice Diggin, nominated in midfield. Beaten finalists Limerick have three nominations through goalkeeper Leah O’Carroll, defender Eva Butler and forward Rebecca Noonan.

At Intermediate level Semi-Finalists Down and Tipperary each have four nominations. The Mourne County are represented by defenders Nicole Kelly and Karen McMullan, and forwards Niamh Mallon and Sorcha McCartan. For Tipp, defenders Laura Shinners and Sabrina Larkin are nominated along with forwards Andrea Loughnane and Clodagh McIntyre. Derry receive three nominations with midfielder Áine McAllister and forwards Gráinne McGoldrick and Gráinne McNicholl nominated for the Oak Leaf county. Antrim’s Katie McAleese, Cork’s Áine Crowley and Kilkenny’s Hannah Scott complete the nominations list.

The 2019 Camogie All-Stars team will also be announced on the night, as will the Manager of the Year Award. Nominees for the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players’ Player of the Year Awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance will be announced in the coming weeks.

Camogie Soaring Stars Awards 2019 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list:

Goalkeepers: Laura Glynn (Galway), Fiona Keating (Westmeath), Leah O’Carroll (Limerick)

Full-Back Line: Eva Butler (Limerick), Áine Crowley (Cork), Laura Doherty (Westmeath), Nicole Kelly (Down), Meadbh Scally (Westmeath), Laura Shinners (Tipperary), Laura Ward (Galway)

Half-Back Line: Ciara Donohue (Galway), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary), Fiona Leavy (Westmeath), Kate Screene (Galway), Karen McMullan (Down), Sara Murphy (Kerry)

Midfield: Patrice Diggin (Kerry), Katie McAleese (Antrim), Áine McAllister (Derry), Hannah Scott (Kilkenny), Muireann Scally (Westmeath)

Half-Forward Line: Megan Dowdall (Westmeath), Ava Lynskey (Galway), Kate Nolan (Kilkenny), Rebecca Noonan (Limerick), Mairéad McCormack (Westmeath), Sheila McGrath (Westmeath), Gráinne McNicholl (Derry)

Full-Forward Line: Pamela Greville (Westmeath), Andrea Loughnane (Tipperary), Niamh Mallon (Down), Sorcha McCartan (Down), Gráinne McGoldrick (Derry), Clodagh McIntyre (Tipperary), Tara Rutledge (Galway)