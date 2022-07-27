7 Galway Clubs among 70 clubs to participate in currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s

THE scene is set for the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club Seven-a-Side competitions, to be played next Saturday, July 30, at the St. Sylvester’s GAA and Naomh Mearnóg clubs in Dublin.

70 clubs from Ireland and overseas will participate for the Senior, Intermediate and Junior prizes on offer.

Seven Galway teams have been confirmed. In the Senior, Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Corofin will represent Galway while in the Intermediate, Annaghdown and Bearna will fly the Galway Flag. Finally in the Junior there are three Galway clubs involved and they are Grainne Mhaols, St Furseys and Milltown.

The All-Ireland Club 7s will return for the first time since 2019, free from Covid-19 restrictions and with a new sponsor in the form of currentaccount.ie, the current account from your credit union.

Currentaccount.ie are also proud sponsors of the All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships and the LGFA’s annual National Volunteer awards.

There was unprecedented interest in the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s – and the current list of participating clubs is below.

Saturday’s event also marks the start of TG4 All-Ireland Finals weekend.

On Sunday at Croke Park, the TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship winners will be confirmed.

Speaking on behalf of currentaccount.ie, CEO Seamus Newcombe said: “Currentaccount.ie and our participating Credit Unions – with 200 offices throughout Ireland – are very pleased to sponsor the All-Ireland Club Seven-a-Side competitions.

“This sponsorship, combined with our sponsorship of the All-Ireland Club Championships and the National Volunteer awards, is an indication of our commitment to supporting local, regional and national sport at the heart of our culture and community.

“Together with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals at Croke Park on Sunday, we are in for a fantastic weekend of sport, camaraderie and competition.

“On Saturday, at St Sylvester’s and Naomh Mearnóg, we are looking forward to some very exciting and competitive games.”

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, commented: “The Covid-19 pandemic meant that we could not hold our All-Ireland Club 7s in 2020 and 2021 but we’re back this year and with a new sponsor in currentaccount.ie, the current account from your credit union, who also sponsor our National Volunteer awards and our All-Ireland Club Championships.

“currentaccount.ie came on board with us during the pandemic in 2020, which was an incredible show of faith in Ladies Football and at a challenging time for sport and business.

“I wish to thank them most sincerely for their support to date, and I wish continued success to CEO Seamus Newcombe and the entire currentaccount.ie team.

“currentaccount.ie provide a wonderful service to Credit Union members around the country and they have been an excellent partner to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. “For the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s, we are back at the traditional home of the tournament – the St Sylvesters and Naomh Mearnóg clubs. We’ve always been provided with a warm welcome there and the facilities available are top class.”

Confirmed entries:

Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior 7-a-side

Clann na nGael (Roscommon)

An Charraig Mhór (Tyrone)

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan)

Clontarf (Dublin)

St Laurence’s (Kildare)

Kinawley (Fermanagh)

Clann Éireann (Armagh)

St Vals (Cork)

Corofin (Galway)

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway)

St Brigid’s (Roscommon)

Naomh Pól (Antrim)

Bryansford (Down)

Naomh Ciaran (Offaly)

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Leitrim)

Glenfin (Donegal)

Blessington (Wicklow)

Tinahely (Wicklow)

Fethard (Tipperary)

Kilmovee Shamrocks (Mayo)

Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Intermediate 7-a-side

Moy (Tyrone)

Clann Mhuire (Dublin)

Annaghdown (Galway)

Swinford Killasser (Mayo)

Skryne (Meath)

Carrickmacross (Monaghan)

Claremorris (Mayo)

Naomh Gall (Antrim)

St Johns (Down)

Longford Slashers (Longford)

Naas (Kildare)

Ballinamere/Durrow (Offaly)

Moortown St Malachy’s (Tyrone)

Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry)

Parnells (London)

St Brigids O’Neills (Monaghan)

Barna (Galway)

Carrickedmond (Longford)

Omagh St Enda’s (Tyrone)

Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior 7-a-side

Éire Óg Oxford (Britain)

St Brigid’s (Longford)

St Sylvester;s (Dublin)

Trim (Meath)

All Saints (Antrim)

Shamrocks (Waterford)

Grainne Mhaols (Galway)

Douglas (Cork)

Muckalee (Kilkenny)

Railyard (Kilkenny)

Ballyhaunis (Mayo)

St Furseys (Galway)

Raheny (Dublin)

Strabane Sigersons (Tyrone)

Crusheen (Clare)

St James’ Aldergrove (Antrim)

Naomh Columba (Donegal)

Whitehall Colmcille (Dublin)

Naomh Eoin (Antrim)

St Patricks (Tipperary)

Aghadrumsee (Fermanagh)

Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin)

Scoil Uí Chonaill (Dublin)

Tir Chonaill Gaels (London)

Abbeydorney (Kerry)

Gaeil Colmcille (Meath)

Milltown (Galway)

Tyholland (Monaghan)

St Killian’s Whitecross (Armagh)

St Brigids (Mayo)