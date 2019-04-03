7 Corofin players on AIB Club Football Team of the Year

7 Corofin players will pick up their AIB awards on Saturday night in Croke Park after being named on the Club Football team of the year. Goalkeeper Bernard Power, defenders Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy, midfielder Daithi Burke and forwards Gary Sice, Jason Leonard and Martin Farragher are joined by 3 players each from Dr Crokes and Gaoth Dobhair and 2 from Mullinalaghta. The shortlist for Club footballer of the Year is Gary Sice, Kieran Molloy and Kevin Cassidy of Gaoth Dobhair.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Football team of the year 2019: Bernard Power (Corofin); Liam Silke (Corofin), Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta), Odhrán Mac Pháidin Ó Fearraigh (Gaoth Dobhair); Kieran Molloy (Corofin), Gavin White (Dr Crokes), Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta); Daithí Burke (Corofin), Odhrán MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair); Gary Sice (Corofin), Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes), Jason Leonard (Corofin); Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair), Martin Farragher (Corofin).

The Club Hurling Team of the Year will be announced tomorrow (Thursday)