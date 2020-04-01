6 Sarsfields players named on AIB Club Camogie Team of the Year

AIB and the Camogie Association have today announced the 2019/2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Team of the Year. The team features six players from All-Ireland champions Sarsfields from Galway, six players from Ulster Champions and All-Ireland Runners-Up Slaughtneil, two players from Clare’s Scariff-Ogonelloe along with one player from St. Vincents of Dublin.

Four players, one from each province, were named as Provincial Players of the Year. Aoife Ní Chaiside of All-Ireland finalists Slaughtneil, Niamh Hetherton of Leinster and St. Vincents, Mairéad Scanlan from Munster champions Scariff-Ogonelloe and Siobhán McGrath of Connacht and Galway’s Sarsfields. The four players are now in the running for the prestigious AIB Camogie Club Player of the Year Award with the winner to be announced on AIB GAA social channels on Friday, April 3rd. Whilst the current Covid-19 emergency prevents the holding of a ceremony to celebrate the announcement of the 2019/2020 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Player Team and Player of the Year, AIB together with the Camogie Association, still want to acknowledge the selected players for their incredible performances throughout the season. All 15 players whose performances, skills and talent lit up the AIB All-Ireland Club Championship will be awarded with hand crafted trophies created by renowned sculptor Jarlath Daly.

Team of the Year

Laura Glynn – Sarsfields (Galway) Céat McEldowney – Slaughtneil (Derry) Laura Ward – Sarsfields (Galway) Susan Vaughan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare) Aoife Ní Chaiside – Slaughtneil (Derry) Maria Cooney – Sarsfields (Galway) Shannon Graham – Slaughtneil (Derry) Mairáad Scanlan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare) Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway) Siobhán Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry) Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway) Tina Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry) Louise Dougan – Slaughtneil (Derry) Siobhán McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway) Niamh Hetherton – St. Vincents (Dublin)