Galway Bay FM

1 February 2024

~1 minutes read

6 Nations Preview with Ronan O’Gara

Share story:
6 Nations Preview with Ronan O’Gara

Guinness, the official sponsor of the Guinness Six Nations, has enlisted Irish Rugby legend and La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O’Gara to deliver a rousing team talk ahead of Ireland Men’s opening fixture against France in Marseille on Friday night, February 2nd. Not your typical pep talk for the players and delivered in Ronan’s unique French-Cork English dialect, he gives a playful yet passionate call to the people of Ireland to seize ‘l’opportunité’ and get together with friends at home, in the pub or the stadium, for 13 weeks of rugby across the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championships.

Ahead of Ireland’s showdown with France, Ronan O’Gara has been speaking to our own William Davies about the hangover from the World Cup, the prospects of an Ireland win over France, his own success with la Rochelle and the impact of former Connacht and Ireland star Ultan Dillane with his adopted club in France…

Guinness is providing fans with the ‘l’opportunité’ to win exclusive, money-can’t-buy prizes, including match tickets and unique match-day experiences as part of the Guinness Giveaway. To enter, visit https://www.guinness.com/en-ie/guinness-give-away

 

Share story:

Ronan Mullarney in Challenge Tour action in South Africa

Galway’s Ronan Mullarney is 1 under par after his opening round at the SDC Open, the first event of the new Challenge Tour season in South Africa. Mulla...

Galway United sign new striker Tom Costello

Galway United is thrilled to announce the addition of Tom Costello, an exciting young striker, to our squad for the upcoming 2024 season. At only 20 years...

University of Galway bow out of Sigerson Cup

The University of Galway senior footballers bowed out of the Sigerson Cup at the quarter-final stage last night in Dangan when a strong final quarter from...

Sigerson Cup Football Quarter Final: University of Galway v UCD

Join us for the live online stream of the Sigerson Cup Football Quarter Final clash between University of Galway v UCD on Wednesday, January 31st, Throw i...