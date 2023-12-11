6 Connacht players named in Underage Irish training squads

Training squads for the Ireland U18s and Ireland U19s, sponsored by PwC, have been announced for the National Age Grade Training camps at the end of December. The squads will train at the IRFU High Performance Centre from December 27th to 29th. This is the second of a series of training camps for the Ireland U18s that will build up to a final squad for the U18 Six Nations Festival which takes place in March and April next year. The Ireland U19s will also have further training camps ahead of a series of matches against France and Wales in April. Neil Doak and Brendan O’Connor will coach the U18s while Kieran Hallett, Andrew Browne, and Jonathan Graham will take charge of the U19s at the camps.

The U19 squad includes 3 Connacht players – last year’s Minor Footballer of the Year Tomas Farthing from Corinthians (pictured), Charlie Coughlan from Clontarf RFC and Cian Brady of Galwegians. The U18 squad includes Diarmuid O’Connell from Carrick-on-Shannon, Rory Lyons from Westport, and Sean Walsh from Corinthians.