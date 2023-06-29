52 teams have now been confirmed for a major basketball tournament that is taking place in Eyre Square this weekend.

The tournament is 3×3 which is played on a half court and two of those courts are being installed in Eyre Square tomorrow for the tournament to begin on Saturday morning.

Teams from U12 to senior will be playing over the two days.

This thrilling event, brought to you by Basketball Ireland in collaboration with Galway City Council, The Eyre Square Association, and Deep RiverRock, promises two days filled with hoops, camaraderie, and pure basketball bliss.

Eyre Square, right in the heart of Galway, will be transformed into a basketball haven with Basketball Ireland’s impressive 3×3 court. Whether you’re a hardcore fan or just looking to enjoy some sports action, this event is perfect for everyone.

Mike Murray is the Basketball Ireland Development Officer for Galway and he spoke to John Mulligan about the weekend.