5 Sarsfields players on AIB Camogie Club Championship team of the Year

AIB, proud sponsor of the Camogie Club Championships, has announced the players selected for the 2023 AIB Camogie Club Championships team of the year. An unforgettable season unfolded in 2023 featuring some matches where underdogs stood tall and old stalwarts showed us why they so often claim the biggest prizes in what was a fantastic season of AIB Camogie Club Championships action. The team of the year features players from all four provincial champions and is a testament to the brilliant Camogie played throughout the length and breadth of Ireland this season. The players selected will receive their awards on March 2nd in Croke Park and the AIB Camogie Club Championships player of the year will be announced on the night.

Following their All-Ireland success, Dicksboro have been awarded eight places on the team of the year. It was a year of firsts for the Kilkenny club as they claimed their maiden Leinster title when they overcame St. Vincents of Dublin, and they followed this success with a victory over Ulster champions Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim in the All-Ireland semi-final before toppling the defending All-Ireland champions, Sarsfields (Galway) in the All-Ireland final. The Galway club have been awarded five places on the team of the year, having claimed a fourth county title in a row this season and defeating their namesakes Sarsfields of Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final before falling just short in the final. Sarsfields (Cork) and Loughiel Shamrocks have both been awarded one place each on the team of the year, having claimed provincial glory in Munster and Ulster respectively.

The 2023 AIB Camogie Club Championships team of the year features Kirsty Maher (Dicksboro) in goal with Jane Cass (Dicksboro), Laura Ward (Sarsfields, Galway) and Katie Byrne (Dicksboro in the full-back line. Halfbacks include Tara Kenny (Sarsfields, Galway), Maria Cooney (Sarsfields, Galway) and Ciara Phelan (Dicksboro) while Sarah Spellman (Sarsfields, Galway) and Aobha O’Gorman (Dicksboro) occupy the midfield positions. The half-forwards comprise of Asha McHardy (Dicksboro), Amy Clifford (Dicksboro) and Lucy Allen (Sarsfields, Cork) with Aoife Prendergast (Dicksboro), Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway) and Caitrin Dobbin (Loughgiel Shamrocks) in the full forward line.

2023 AIB Camogie Club Championships Team of the Year

Kirsty Maher (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Jane Cass (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Laura Ward (Sarsfields, Galway) Katie Byrne (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Tara Kenny (Sarsfields, Galway) Maria Cooney (Sarsfields, Galway) Ciara Phelan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Sarah Spellman (Sarsfields, Galway) Aobha O’ Gorman (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Asha McHardy (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Amy Clifford (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Lucy Allen (Sarsfields, Cork) Aoife Prendergast (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) Siobhan McGrath Sarsfields, Galway) Caitrin Dobbin (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim)