5 football All Stars for Galway

Galway have received five All-Star football awards through Liam Silke, John Daly, Cillian McDaid, Damien Comer and Shane Walsh. It’s the third highest number of awards that Galway have received in any one year since the All-Stars began in 1971, following the All-Ireland winning years of 1998 )7) and 2001 (6). It takes Galway’s all-time total of football All-Star awards to 43.

All-Ireland champions Kerry lead the way with seven players, while Ulster winners Derry are represented by Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass, and Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin is also included.



The star-studded final 15 contains a notable 11 first-time winners as well as a new addition

to the distinguished list of father-son winners with Galway defender John Daly following in

the footsteps of his father Val who was honoured for the Tribesmen in 1987 and 1990.



Footballer of the Year contender David Clifford collects the fourth PwC All-Star of his career

with his brother Paudie again joining him and collecting his second with fellow Kerry

attacker Sean O’Shea also collecting an award to go with his 2019 honour. Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny wins his fourth PwC All-Star in a row, and his sixth in all, and moves the Castleknock sharpshooter to the same haul as fellow Dub Stephen Cluxton and into the

same company as Jack O’Shea, Ger Power and Peter Canavan who also have six.



This is Galway’s largest representation since 2001 and includes a first All-Star since Tom Naughton in 1974 for Annaghdown courtesy of Damien Comer.

We are delighted in PwC to be involved in recognising that commitment and celebrate

what has been another fantastic year in the football championship.”

Dating back to 1971, the All-Stars are selected by a team of GAA journalists from across

print, radio, digital, and broadcast media, chaired by Uachtarán CLG.

The PwC All-Stars will be presented at a black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre

tomorrow, Friday, October 28 and shown live on RTÉ TV. The hurling team will be

announced live on the night and the programme will also confirm the PwC GAA/GPA

Footballer and Hurler of the Year awards as well as the Young Player of the Year Awards on

the programme.



PwC All-Stars Football 2022



Goalkeeper – Shane Ryan (Rathmore, Kerry)



Defenders – Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil, Derry), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue, Kerry), Liam Silke (Corofin, Galway), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe, Kerry), John Daly (Mountbellew Moylough, Galway), Gavin White (Dr. Crokes, Kerry)



Midfielders – Conor Glass (Glen, Derry), Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey, Galway)

Forwards – Paudie Clifford (Fossa, Kerry), Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, Kerry), Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock, Dublin). David Clifford (Fossa, Kerry), Damien Comer (Annaghdown, Galway), Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes, Galway)



PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees – David Clifford (Kerry), Cillian McDaid (Galway), Shane Walsh (Galway)



PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees – Lee Gannon (Dublin), Ethan Doherty (Derry), Jack Glynn (Galway)