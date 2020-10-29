48 Week Suspension Proposed For Beagh’s John Moylan Following Senior Hurling Relegation Involvement

The Galway CCCC have proposed a 48-week suspension for Beagh’s John Moylan following his involvement in his club’s crucial senior relegation victory over Kinvara last month.

Moylan is accused of breaching COVID-19 restrictions by travelling back from the USA in the days leading up to that tie and not quarantining for 14 days.

He scored a point and was involved in the goal which sealed a 3-13 to 1-13 win and secured their senior status.

Galway Bay FM Sport understands that John Moylan has requested a hearing which will be held virtually within the next week.

