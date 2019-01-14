40 GAA Matches to be broadcast on TG4 as the station launches its Spring GAA Schedule

TG4 unveiled the station’s Spring GAA coverage today with details of their comprehensive schedule of GAA coverage for the coming months. TG4 will broadcast 40 GAA matches between now and April beginning with live coverage of the O’Byrne Cup Final on Friday 18 January.

The station’s Allianz Leagues coverage starts on Sunday 27 January with full coverage of both the All Ireland Football and Hurling champions. GAA Beo will be live from Clones with football champions Dublin taking on Monaghan. There will be deferred coverage of Wexford against hurling champions Limerick in the first round of the Allianz Hurling League.

TG4 continues to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of all the major finals including the Allianz Football League Finals, Allianz Hurling League Final and the AIB All Ireland Club Finals.

Following on from last year’s successful coverage, GAA BEO will again show three Allianz League games in full every Sunday, beginning on the 3rd February.

TG4 will also provide a comprehensive service for the GAA Community on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page with live coverage from no less than 13 different events and games including the AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football and Hurling Finals, All Ireland Scór na nÓg and Scór Sinsir Finals, Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup Finals, Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final and the All Ireland Colleges Football and Hurling Finals (Post Primary Schools Finals).

TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “We look forward to our 20th year of broadcasting Allianz League matches and we are proud that our station has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage at this time of the year. These 40 GAA matches will provide GAA fans with the best possible line-up within the GAA world from Scór na nÓg Finals to the Allianz League Finals.”

GAA Beo is produced by Waterford based production company Nemeton TV and the series will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary by Brian Tyers, Mac Dara Mac Donncha, Marcus Ó Buachalla and Cuán Ó Flatharta. The channel’s highlights show, GAA 2019, also returns for another season, broadcasting exclusive highlights every Monday evening at 8pm starting 28th January.

The full line-up of matches on TG4 for the coming months is as follows:

FRIDAY 18th JANUARY

Dublin v Westmeath, Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Final, Live from Parnell Park.

Coverage begins at 7:55pm (Throw-in: 8pm)

SATURDAY 19th JANUARY

Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup Football Final, Live from the Athletics Grounds.

Armagh v Tyrone

Coverage begins at 7:25pm (Throw-in: 7:30pm).

SUNDAY 20th JANUARY

AIB All Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final

An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim)

Live from Páirc an Tailteann, Navan Coverage begins at 1:55pm (throw-in: 2pm)

SUNDAY 27th JANUARY

Live: Allianz Football League – Round 1 – Monaghan v Dublin, Clones

Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 1 – Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park

SUNDAY 3rd FEBRUARY

Live: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Clare v Kilkenny

Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Cork v Wexford

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 2 – Tyrone v Mayo

SATURDAY 9th FEBRUARY

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

3pm St. Thomas’ (Galway) v Ruairi Óg Cushendall (Antrim)

Live from Parnell Park, Dublin

5pm Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford)

Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles

Live on SportTG4 YouTube: AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football Finals, Live from Croke Park.

SUNDAY 10th FEBRUARY

Live: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Monaghan v Galway, Inniskeen, 2pm

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Roscommon v Tyrone

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Match to be confirmed

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park

SATURDAY 16th FEBRUARY

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals

1:30pm Corofin (Galway) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal)

Live from Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon

3:30pm Dr. Crokes (Kerry) v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s (Longford)

Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals, Live from TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar

SUNDAY 17th FEBRUARY

Live and deferred coverage from the Allianz Hurling League (Round 3) including Kilkenny Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary and Galway v Dublin.

WEDNESDAY 20th FEBRUARY

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Final

SATURDAY 23rd FEBRUARY

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final, Live from Waterford I.T.

SUNDAY 24th FEBRUARY

Allianz Football League (Round 4) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 4)

One live match and two deferred matches.

SUNDAY 3rd MARCH

Allianz Football League (Round 5) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 5)

One live match and two deferred matches.

FRIDAY 8th MARCH

GAA Presidents Awards, Live from Croke Park

SATURDAY 9th MARCH

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final

SUNDAY 10th MARCH

Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals

SATURDAY 16th MARCH

Allianz Hurling League Semi-Finals

SUNDAY 17th MARCH

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park

SUNDAY 24th MARCH

Allianz Football League (Round 7)

Allianz Hurling League Final

SATURDAY 30th MARCH

Allianz Football League (Division 3 and 4 Finals), Live from Croke Park

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Colleges Hurling Final (Post Primary Schools Finals), Double header live from Semple Stadium, Thurles

SUNDAY 31 MARCH

Allianz Football League (Division 1 and 2 Finals), Live from Croke Park

SATURDAY 6th APRIL

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Colleges Football Final

(Post Primary Schools Finals – Paddy Drummond Cup Final and Hogan Cup Final), double header live from Croke Park

SATURDAY 13th APRIL

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Scór Sinsir Finals, Live from the TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar