40 boats to take part in Cong to Galway Sailing Race

print

The oldest and longest inland sailing race in Europe, the Cong to Galway Race will take place this Saturday starting at 10.30 from Lisloughrey in the shadow of Ashford Castle to Corrib Village in a spectacular display of sailing.

This historic race from has been attracting the cream of sailing talent in the West since 1882 and races for a distance of 30 nautical miles.

The race will feature five clubs. They are Corrib Rowing & Yachting Club, Galway Bay Sailing Club, Club Seoltóireacht Húicéirí na Gaillimhe, Galway City Sailing Club and Cumann Seoltóireacht an Spidéil.

Over 40 boats will be involved with the race taking place in two legs. Leg one is from Lisloughrey to Kilbeg Pier and the second leg is from Kilbeg Pier to Corrib Village with the boats expected to cross the finish line between 4 and 5pm.

Collette Fury of Galway Hookers Sailing Club spoke to John Mulligan on FYI Galway

The Schedule is…

9.15am Safety Tag Distribution at Lisloughrey

10.30am Race start Lisloughrey

12.15-1.30pm Arrival at Killbeg Pier

12.30-2.00pm Lunch at Killbeg Pier

2.00pm Start of second leg of race.

4.00pm-5.00pm Finish at Corrib Village Pontoon

4.30pm-5.30pm Arrival at Galway Clubs

7.00pm Prize giving at the CRYC