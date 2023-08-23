40 Athletes, 7 relay and 7 team sports represented by Galway areas in Community Games National Finals

Many eyes are turned towards Budapest at the moment to watch the extraordinary feats of the Irish Athletes. Many of them started their athletic career with Community Games.
But on Saturday next at the Carlow AETU, hundreds of young Athletes will represent their Counties at the National Track & Field National Finals
Galway will be represented with a Team of 40 Athletes, Track and Field and 7 Relay Teams. We wish them the best of Luck and know they will wear the Galway Singlet with pride, and maybe someday in the future, we will be watching these young Athletes compete at the highest level in their sport.
The Galway Competitors taking part in the National Finals in Carlow SETU on this coming
Saturday 26th August
Relay
U/10 Mixed Relay: Ballinderreem
U/12 Girls Relay: Woodford Tynagh
U/12 Boys Relay: Ballinderreen
U/13 Mixed Relay: Portumna
U/14 Girls Relay: Ballinderreen
U/14 Boys Relay: Moylough/Mountbellew
U/16 Girls Relay: Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
Field
Long Jump U12 & O10 Girls
Emma Howson – Tuam
Faye Whelan – Clarinbridge
Long Jump U12 & O10 Boys
Dara Reilly – Headford
Shot Putt U14 & O12 Girls
Niamh Gavin – Moylough/Mountbellew
Kalinka Vawa – Tuam
Shot Putt U14 & O12 Boys
Ross Kearney – Kinvara
Max Madden – Craughwell
Long Puck U14 & O12 Girls
Cara Giblin – Ardrahan
Aoibheann Dolan – Beagh
Long Puck U12 & O10 Boys
Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan
Jack Madden – Portumna
Long Jump U14 & O12 Girls
Grainne Mulligan – Ballinderreen
Cáit Hanrahan – Ballinderreen
Long Jump U14 & O12 Boys
Hugo Johnston – Craughwell
Javelin U14 & O12 Girls
Shayna Greally – Craughwell
Lily O’ Gorman – Kinvara
Javelin U14 & O12 Boys
Oisin Molloy – Craughwell
David Osawe – Craughwell
High Jump U16 & O14 Girls
Emma O’Donovan – Craughwell
Saoirse Hunter – Dunmore/Garrafrauns
Track
200m U12 & O10 Girls
Laoise Colleran – Craughwell
200m U12 & O10 Boys
Cathal Walsh – Ballinderreen
John Bloomer – Portumna
100m U12 & O10 Girls
Lauren Kelly – Woodford-Tynagh
100m U12 & O10 Boys
Dylan Henry – Ballinderreen
100m U10 & O8 Boys
Tadhg Fahy, Kinvara, Galway
200m U10 & O8 Girls
Eva Carroll – Athenry
100m U14 & O12 Girls
Josie Bishop – Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna
100m U10 & O8 Girls
Amelia Henry – Ballinderreen
60m Hurdles U10 & O8 Girls
Abagail Kelly – Moylough-Mountbellew
Cliona Morris – Ardrahan
800m U14 & O12 Girls
Claudia Coyle – Ballinderree
800m U14 & O12 Boys
Ben Naughton – Kilnadeema-Leitrim
600m U12 & O10 Girls
Ruth Burke – Moylough-Mountbellew
80m U8 & O6 Boys
Fiachra Barrett – Moylough-Mountbellew
Eanna Fordham – Kilbeacanty
60m U8 & O6 Girls
Clodagh Hogan – Ballinasloe
1500m U16 & O14 Boys
Rian Collins – Athenry
600m U12 & O10 Boys
Donal Coyle – Ballinderreen
80m Hurdles U14 & O12 Boys
Brendan McGuane – Beagh
The draw has also been announced for the Teams National Finals that take place on Sunday at Carlow SETU.
Galway is represented by seven teams in the national finals, and they now know who they will play in the Semi-Finals.
The Tag Rugby and Rounders is being held at the SETU South Sports Campus while The Gaelic Football, Camogie and Soccer will take place in SETU Carlow.
There was good news for Portumna who got a bye to the U14 Camogie Final and they will play the winners of Glenmore-Tullogher-Rosbercon of Kilkenny and Boherlahan-Dualla from Tipperary.
The same for Ballinasloe in the U16 Tag Rugby and they will face Rathvilly from Carlow or Limerick in the Final.
In the U10 Mixed Gaelic Football, Moycullen will play Clontibret from Monaghan, Portumna will face Carrickmacross-Corduff from Monaghan in the U11 Hurling Semi-Final.
In Soccer, Clarinbridge takes on Cootehill-Bunnoe-Kill-Drumgear from Cavan in the U12 7 a Side Semi-Final.
Finally, in Rounders, Athenry face Erne Valley from Cavan in both the U13 and U15 Semi-Finals.