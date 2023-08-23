40 Athletes, 7 relay and 7 team sports represented by Galway areas in Community Games National Finals

Many eyes are turned towards Budapest at the moment to watch the extraordinary feats of the Irish Athletes. Many of them started their athletic career with Community Games.

But on Saturday next at the Carlow AETU, hundreds of young Athletes will represent their Counties at the National Track & Field National Finals

Galway will be represented with a Team of 40 Athletes, Track and Field and 7 Relay Teams. We wish them the best of Luck and know they will wear the Galway Singlet with pride, and maybe someday in the future, we will be watching these young Athletes compete at the highest level in their sport.

The Galway Competitors taking part in the National Finals in Carlow SETU on this coming

Saturday 26th August

Relay

U/10 Mixed Relay: Ballinderreem

U/12 Girls Relay: Woodford Tynagh

U/12 Boys Relay: Ballinderreen

U/13 Mixed Relay: Portumna

U/14 Girls Relay: Ballinderreen

U/14 Boys Relay: Moylough/Mountbellew

U/16 Girls Relay: Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

Field

Long Jump U12 & O10 Girls

Emma Howson – Tuam

Faye Whelan – Clarinbridge

Long Jump U12 & O10 Boys

Dara Reilly – Headford

Shot Putt U14 & O12 Girls

Niamh Gavin – Moylough/Mountbellew

Kalinka Vawa – Tuam

Shot Putt U14 & O12 Boys

Ross Kearney – Kinvara

Max Madden – Craughwell

Long Puck U14 & O12 Girls

Cara Giblin – Ardrahan

Aoibheann Dolan – Beagh

Long Puck U12 & O10 Boys

Darragh Whelan – Ardrahan

Jack Madden – Portumna

Long Jump U14 & O12 Girls

Grainne Mulligan – Ballinderreen

Cáit Hanrahan – Ballinderreen

Long Jump U14 & O12 Boys

Hugo Johnston – Craughwell

Javelin U14 & O12 Girls

Shayna Greally – Craughwell

Lily O’ Gorman – Kinvara

Javelin U14 & O12 Boys

Oisin Molloy – Craughwell

David Osawe – Craughwell

High Jump U16 & O14 Girls

Emma O’Donovan – Craughwell

Saoirse Hunter – Dunmore/Garrafrauns

Track

200m U12 & O10 Girls

Laoise Colleran – Craughwell

200m U12 & O10 Boys

Cathal Walsh – Ballinderreen

John Bloomer – Portumna

100m U12 & O10 Girls

Lauren Kelly – Woodford-Tynagh

100m U12 & O10 Boys

Dylan Henry – Ballinderreen

100m U10 & O8 Boys

Tadhg Fahy, Kinvara, Galway

200m U10 & O8 Girls

Eva Carroll – Athenry

100m U14 & O12 Girls

Josie Bishop – Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna

100m U10 & O8 Girls

Amelia Henry – Ballinderreen

60m Hurdles U10 & O8 Girls

Abagail Kelly – Moylough-Mountbellew

Cliona Morris – Ardrahan

800m U14 & O12 Girls

Claudia Coyle – Ballinderree

800m U14 & O12 Boys

Ben Naughton – Kilnadeema-Leitrim

600m U12 & O10 Girls

Ruth Burke – Moylough-Mountbellew

80m U8 & O6 Boys

Fiachra Barrett – Moylough-Mountbellew

Eanna Fordham – Kilbeacanty

60m U8 & O6 Girls

Clodagh Hogan – Ballinasloe

1500m U16 & O14 Boys

Rian Collins – Athenry

600m U12 & O10 Boys

Donal Coyle – Ballinderreen

80m Hurdles U14 & O12 Boys

Brendan McGuane – Beagh

The draw has also been announced for the Teams National Finals that take place on Sunday at Carlow SETU.

Galway is represented by seven teams in the national finals, and they now know who they will play in the Semi-Finals.

The Tag Rugby and Rounders is being held at the SETU South Sports Campus while The Gaelic Football, Camogie and Soccer will take place in SETU Carlow.

There was good news for Portumna who got a bye to the U14 Camogie Final and they will play the winners of Glenmore-Tullogher-Rosbercon of Kilkenny and Boherlahan-Dualla from Tipperary.

The same for Ballinasloe in the U16 Tag Rugby and they will face Rathvilly from Carlow or Limerick in the Final.

In the U10 Mixed Gaelic Football, Moycullen will play Clontibret from Monaghan, Portumna will face Carrickmacross-Corduff from Monaghan in the U11 Hurling Semi-Final.

In Soccer, Clarinbridge takes on Cootehill-Bunnoe-Kill-Drumgear from Cavan in the U12 7 a Side Semi-Final.

Finally, in Rounders, Athenry face Erne Valley from Cavan in both the U13 and U15 Semi-Finals.