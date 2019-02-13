38 Clubs To Benefit From 2019 Gaelic4Girls Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce details of the 2019 Gaelic4Girls Programme – with 38 clubs from across the country set to benefit.

This is the 11th year of the Gaelic4Girls initiative, which has proven hugely-successful since its inception in 2008.

This year, 22 counties are represented among the 38 clubs, and Armagh star Aimee Mackin is on board once again as the official 2019 Gaelic4Girls ambassador.

The two-time TG4 All Star kick-started her glittering career with the Gaelic4Girls programme at club level with Shane O’Neills, and she’s a huge advocate of the programme.

Over course of the initiative, Aimee will release videos sharing some of the tips that have helped her to develop into one of the most feared forwards in the game.

Aimee’s videos were incredibly popular in 2018 and she’s encouraging players to get involved in the various challenges, and share their own footage on social media, using the hashtag #Gaelic4Girls.

Five clubs from four counties in Connacht will participate in the 2019 Gaelic4Girls Programme, while Leinster will be represented by 15 clubs from six counties.

In Munster, all six counties are represented by nine clubs while nine Ulster clubs from six counties will be involved.

The full list of clubs reads as follows:

Connacht: Glenamaddy/Williamstown (Galway), Glencar Manorhamilton, St Josephs (Leitrim), Balla (Mayo), Owenmore Gaels (Sligo).

Leinster: Ballinkillen/Newtown, St Andrews, Mount Leinster Rangers, Éire Óg, Cnoc Arda, Kildavin Clonegal (Carlow), Naomh Marcais (Dublin), Roberstown, Two Mile House, Moorefield, Castledermot (Kildare), St Josephs (Louth), Tullamore (Offaly), Ballygarrett Réalt na Mara, Baile Dubh Tire (Wexford).

Munster: Banner (Clare), Delanys, St Michaels (Cork), Ballymacelligott (Kerry), Athea, Dromcollogher Broadford (Limerick), Cappawhite (Tipperary), Tramore, Dungarvan (Waterford).

Ulster: Glenariffe Oisíns (Antrim), Mullaghbawn, Pearse Óg, Highmoss Sarsfields (Armagh), Belturbet (Cavan), Dungloe, Termon (Donegal), Clan na Banna (Down), Pomeroy Plunketts (Tyrone).

The selected clubs will attend training evenings in the coming weeks before the programme is rolled out.

Gaelic4Girls 2019 will culminate with cluster blitz days, where Gaelic4Girls clubs will be paired with each other.