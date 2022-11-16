3 new West Board U19 football cups to be presented this weekend

There are three West Board U19 football finals down for decision this weekend in Galway, with all three winners set to be presented with brand-new cups in memory of David Cox (pictured above), Aled Ellis and Paraic Ó Coirbín.

The U19 A final between Oranmore Maree and Salthill Knocknacarra is on Saturday at 1 pm in Moycullen, where the David Cox Cup will be presented.

The U19 B final between An Spideal and Barna is on Sunday at 2 pm in Inverin, where the Aled Ellis Cup will be presented by his family in memory of the young Oughterard footballer.

The U19 C final between An Cheathru Rua and Carna Cashel/Na Piarsaigh is also this weekend, with the venue yet to be confirmed. The Cup presented to the winners will commemorate Carna Cashel stalwart Padraic Ó Coirbín, who passed away in 2016.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR