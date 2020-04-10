3 Galway winners at Basketball Ireland Awards

There are 3 Galway winners at the annual Basketball Ireland Awards which were announced this morning. Titans Chairman Frank Cashman picks up one of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Tony Ezeonu from the Bish is the U16 Boy’s Player of the Year and Paul Kelly from Moycullen in the Men’s U20 Player of the Year.

The awards will be presented at the Hall of Fame and Annual Awards ceremony, which is currently due to be held on Saturday, May 30th at Croke Park. This date is subject to change due to the pandemic.

Adrian O’Neill has the details: