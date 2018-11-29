3 Galway golfers on National Coaching panels for 2019

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named their coaching panels for 2019 at National, Provincial and Regional level. There are three panels at National level: Men’s, Under 18 and Under 16 and players have been selected in line with the GUI’s Selection Criteria At National level. The coaching is led by GUI National Coach Neil Manchip and the panels benefit from regular coaching weekends at the GUI National Golf Academy in Carton House. Included in the three panels are Ronan Mullarney (pictured) from Galway Golf Club in the National senior panel, Luke O’Neill from Connemara in the U18 panel and Paraic McGrath from Cregmore Park in the U16 panel.

National Panel

Robert Brazill (Naas), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robert Cannon (Balbriggan), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Eoin Leonard (Wentworth), Rowan Lester (Hermitage), Tiarnán McLarnon (Massereene), Ronan Mullarney (Galway), John Murphy (Kinsale), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas), Mark Power (Kilkenny), Conor Purcell (Portmarnock), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), James Sugrue (Mallow)

U18 Panel

Josh Black (Lisburn), Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Robert Galligan (Elm Park), Dylan Keating (Seapoint), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell), Joshua McCabe (Roganstown), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), Keaton Morrison (Greenacres), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Luke O’Neill (Connemara)

U16 Panel

Liam Abom (Edmondstown), Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale), Mel Deasy (Bantry Bay), Thomas Higgins (Roscommon), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Alex King (Faithlegg), Ewan McArthur (Massereene), Paraic McGrath (Cregmore Park), Sean McLoughlin (Co Sligo), Daniel Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown)