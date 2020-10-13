25 National League Sides Sign Up To New Streaming Service For 2020/21 Season

25 National League sides have signed up to a new streaming service for the 2020/21 season. Fans of those teams will be able to watch all of their home matches this season on Joymo and any away match against a club on the Joymo platform.

Season passes will cost €50, while a game pass is €4 and they will be available to purchase through your chosen club, with all profits going to the club. Purchasing a season pass will also allow you to watch any team streaming via Joymo, both live and on-demand, with over 200 matches set to be streamed this season.

Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O’Byrne, said: “We have been keen to help clubs to generate funding, particularly as they have been hit hard by the fact spectators aren’t likely to be allowed into arenas for the foreseeable future due to Covid-19. This streaming service will also give basketball fans an opportunity to watch their team both live and on-demand. We have linked up clubs with Joymo, who have extensive streaming experience, particularly with indoor sports.”

Head of Joymo, Michael Emery, added: “We are delighted to agree this partnership with Basketball Ireland and the clubs directly. We are really looking forward to working with all of the clubs, teams, athletes and fans of this great sport. At Joymo, we believe that sport should own the content they create. That the data, the sponsorship opportunities and the fan engagement strategies should be the clubs, teams and federations to understand, sell and enjoy. Our job is to make your sport stronger and more financially sustainable and to help the Irish clubs connect with their fans.”

The following clubs will be using Joymo this season:

Men’s Super League

DBS Éanna

Griffith College Templeogue

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Maree

Pyrobel Killester

UCD Marian

Women’s Super League

DCU Mercy

IT Carlow Basketball

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

Pyrobel Killester

Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Team Garveys St Mary’s

The Address UCC Glanmire

Trinity Meteors

Waterford Wildcats

Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball

Limerick Celtics

Limerick Sport Eagles

McGowans Tolka Rovers

Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney

Women’s Division One

Griffith College Templeogue

Limerick Celtics

NUIG Mystics

Phoenix Rockets

St. Paul’s Killarney

Joymo Streaming FAQ’s:

Q: How do I sign up?

Clubs will have season passes and individual game passes available through their own websites and social channels in the coming days.

Q: How much will a season pass cost?

Season passes will cost €50.

Q: How much will a game pass cost?

Individual game passes will cost €4

Q: Is there a match bundle option, eg. 6-game pass?

No, you can sign up either to a season pass, or purchase individual games

Q: Will I get to see every game that my club plays?

If your team is on Joymo you will see all of their home games. You will also see all the away games against teams who are also on the system.

Q: Can I watch other team’s games with my season pass?

Yes. One of the main benefits of a season pass is that you will get access to all Irish games on the Joymo system. There is set to be over 200 games on Joymo this season.

Q: Will Hula Hoops National Senior Cup games be streamed on Joymo?

This is subject to confirmation, but currently the National Cup will not be on Joymo.

Q: What about the U20 Men’s National League games?

At present the U20 Men’s National League games are not on the Joymo platform. Please consult your club’s social media accounts for alternative streaming arrangements, if they’re in place.

Q: Will I get a refund if the season is curtailed due to Covid-19 or if a game is cancelled?

Yes there will be the possibility of refunds. Full terms and conditions will be provided when you purchase your pass.

Q: What happens if the stream has a technical difficulty?

If there is a technical difficulty with a stream on matchday please consult the home club who will be responsible for providing the stream. Basketball Ireland is not responsible for the streaming on-site and all clubs are doing their best to ensure that the best possible product is delivered.

Q: Will Basketball Ireland make any money from this Joymo agreement?

No, all the profits from this streaming partnership go directly to the clubs who have signed up.

Q: Will clubs be streaming matches elsewhere outside Joymo?

Some National League clubs have not signed up to Joymo for the 2020/21 season, please consult your club’s social channels to see whether streams are be in place and how to access them.

Q: Will Basketball Ireland be streaming matches this season?

Basketball Ireland currently have no plans to stream matches this season. This is to allow clubs to have full ownership of their matches, to support clubs as they try to generate much-needed revenue through Joymo or any other streaming service they choose to provide. There may by live matches on television during the 2020/21 season, with discussions ongoing with broadcasters.