20×20 and KPMG recently brought the 20×20 movement to a close with the ‘What’s Next for Women in Sport? #ThinkItAskIt’ virtual event which is available to view now on RTÉ Player

20×20 and KPMG today unveiled legacy #ThinkItAskIt murals in both Dublin and Galway to mark one of the most successful and transformative movements for women in sport in Ireland. Launched in October 2018, 20×20 came to a thrilling conclusion late last month, with a star-studded virtual event focused on examining what comes next for women in sport and how best to bring about permanent change for women in sport in Ireland.

The two #ThinkItAskIt murals are housed at Curved Street, Temple Bar, Dublin, and Eyre Square in Galway, and will remain in place over the coming weeks to remind passers-by that the conversation surrounding women in sport does not stop now, but instead, should be propelled forward by asking key questions of sporting stakeholders around the country. #ThinkItAskIt is the closing message from the movement, and highlights the choice that we all have to make for what happens next for women in sport, and calls on everyone involved in sport to ask these questions of themselves and of society, in order to shape how that future plays out.

The unveiling of the murals this morning marks the final piece of the movement and, with Ireland now at a critical stage for women’s sport, highlights how the choices that we make next will be crucial. The legacy mural pieces aim to inspire the public to ensure that the progress made to date for women’s sport continues, and they serve as a reminder that despite the significant progress made in the last two years, a lot of work is still required for women in sport to be truly valued.

Last month’s ‘What’s Next for Women in Sport? #ThinkItAskIt’ event, featured a host of international and domestic sporting talent including a keynote address from Martina Navratilova, who also featured on a panel with sporting legends Sonia O’Sullivan and Brian O’Driscoll. The event also saw insights from a host of sporting heroes including Ada Hegerberg, Casey Stoney and Rachael Blackmore to name just a few. Those who missed the event can catch up now on the RTÉ Player here: https://www.rte.ie/player/series/women-in-sport-focus-2020/SI0000007331?epguid=PI000016197

Speaking about the movement, Sarah Colgan, 20×20 founder said: “KPMG, along with our other sponsors AIG, Investec and Lidl, deserve immense credit for their support of 20×20. Without them, the movement would not have happened. The murals unveiled today highlight our parting message at the end of the past two years and at the culmination of a campaign which Ireland embraced and drove forward. It is now up to all stakeholders in Irish sport to continue the #ThinkItAskIt conversation and grow the seeds which have been planted.”

Pictured is the thought-provoking mural unveiled by 20×20 and KPMG at Eyre Square, Galway this week. The provocative street art is the legacy message from the 20×20 movement, calling on people to #ThinkItAskIt by asking questions of themselves and others in order to progress the future for women in sport in Ireland. Pic credit: Martina Regan

Pictured is the thought-provoking mural unveiled by 20×20 and KPMG at Temple Bar, Dublin this week. The provocative street art is the legacy message from the 20×20 movement, calling on people to #ThinkItAskIt by asking questions of themselves and others in order to progress the future for women in sport in Ireland. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland