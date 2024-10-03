Galway Bay FM

3 October 2024

20th Anniversary today of Galway Ladies’ historic All-Ireland victory

20th Anniversary today of Galway Ladies' historic All-Ireland victory

Today (Oct 3rd) marks the 20th Anniversary of Galway’s first and only victory to date in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship. PJ Fahy’s side defeated Dublin 3-9 to 0-11 in Croke Park, having turned a 0-7 to 0-1 deficit after 26 minutes into a winning position in the second half. A goal just before half-time by Annaghdown’s Niamh Duggan proved crucial as Galway went in trailing by 0-7 to 1-2. A second goal by Captain Annette Clarke five minutes into the second half brought Galway level and the turnaround was complete 8 minutes from time when sub Edel Concannon scored Galway’s third goal to seal an amazing win. Galway LGFA County Board are organising a special reunion for the All-Ireland winning squad on Friday, Nov 1st in the Ard Ri Hotel in Tuam, with ticket details to be announced shortly.

A couple of years ago, Galway Bay FM included the 2004 All-Ireland Ladies Football victory in our series of ‘Looking Back’. narrated by Ralph O’Gorman. The piece includes some commentary clips from Ollie Turner and is well worth a listen back…

 

GALWAY – Una Carroll; M O’Connell, Ruth Stephens, Ann-Marie McDonagh; Aoibheann Daly, Aine Gilmore, Emer Flaherty; Annette Clarke (capt), Patricia Gleeson; Lisa Cohill, Niamh Fahy, Niamh Duggan; Ger Conneally, Lorna Joyce, Michelle Delaney. Subs: Edel Concannon for Gilmore (23 mins), Gillian Joyce for Delaney (half-time), Michelle Burke for O’Connell (53 mins), Fiona Wynne for Conneally (58 mins), Emma O’Malley for Gleeson (60 mins).

