16 November 2023

2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures revealed

HOLDERS Kerry will begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a glamour clash against Dublin on the opening weekend of the 2024 campaign.

The two counties met in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, won by Dublin at Croke Park, and will renew acquaintances in Round 1 of the 2024 Lidl National League.

Dublin will have home advantage for what promises to be an intriguing fixture to help kickstart the new campaign.

Division 1 also contains newly-promoted Armagh and 2023 runners-up Galway, while Cork, Mayo, Meath and Waterford make up the remainder of the top flight.

Also on the opening weekend of fixtures (January 21), Cork are at home to Galway, Meath make the trip to Mayo, and Armagh have home advantage against Waterford.

Round 2 will see three provincial derbies take place, with Meath at home to Dublin, Galway have home advantage against Mayo, and Kerry host Waterford. Cork’s trip to Armagh is the other Round 2 fixture in Division 1.

Divisions 2, 3 and 4 will each also contain eight teams in 2024, with the top two teams in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 progressing straight to their respective Finals, while there are semi-finals scheduled for Division 4 on Sunday March 24.

The Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will be played at Croke Park on Sunday April 7, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals scheduled for Saturday April 6.

Division 2 will contain Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal (relegated from Division 1 in 2023), Tipperary, Kildare (promoted from Division 3), Tyrone, 2023 runners-up Laois and Westmeath.

Division 3 is made up of Antrim (promoted from Division 4), Offaly, 2023 runners-up Clare, Roscommon (relegated from Division 2 in 2023), Down, Sligo, Louth and Wexford.

And Division 4 is comprised of Carlow, 2023 runners-up Leitrim, Derry, Limerick, Fermanagh, Longford (relegated from Division 3 in 2023), Kilkenny and Wicklow.

Lidl Ladies National Football League 2024 – Division 1 
Armagh Meath
Cork Galway
Dublin Mayo
Kerry Waterford
All games are a 2pm Throw In unless stated otherwise. Team named first is at home.
Round 1 – Sunday 21st January 2024
Cork Galway
Mayo Meath
Armagh Waterford
Dublin Kerry
Round 2 – Sunday 28th January 2024
Meath Dublin
Kerry Waterford
Cork Armagh
Galway Mayo
Round 3 – Sunday 4th February 2024
Kerry Cork
Armagh Galway
Mayo Dublin
Waterford Meath
Round 4 – Sunday 18th February 2024
Dublin Galway
Kerry (H) Mayo
Cork Waterford
Meath Armagh
Round 5 – Sunday 3rd March 2024
Waterford Dublin
Cork Mayo
Galway Meath
Armagh Kerry
Round 6 – Sunday 17th March 2024
Dublin Cork
Mayo Armagh
Galway Waterford
Meath Kerry
Round 7 – Sun 24th March 2024
Armagh Dublin
Kerry (H) Galway
Mayo Waterford
Meath Cork
Final – Sun 7th April 2024 Croke Park

 

 

