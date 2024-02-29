Galway Bay FM

2024 Galway Hurling Championship Dates finalised

The dates for the 2024 Senior, Intermediate, Junior, U17 and U20 Hurling Championships were all finalised at a meeting of the Galway Hurling Committee last night. The Senior and Intermediate Championship group games are scheduled to begin in mid-August. All dates below represent the weekend the games are fixed for.

Senior Hurling Championship Dates: Round 1 – August 11th, Round 2 – August 25th, Round 3 – September 8th, Prelim Quarter Finals – September 22nd, Quarter Finals – October 6th, Semi-Finals – October 20th, County Final – November 3rd; Relegation Play-Off – September 22nd, relegation Final – October 6th

Intermediate Hurling Championship Dates: Round 1 – August 11th, Round 2 – August 25th, Round 3 – September 8th, Prelim Quarter Finals – September 22nd, Quarter Finals – October 6th, Semi-Finals – October 20th, County Final – November 3rd; Relegation Play-Off – September 22nd, relegation Final – October 6th

Junior A Hurling Championship Dates: Round 1 – June 30th, Round 2 – July 14th, Round 3 – July 28th, Round 4 – August 11th, Round 5 – August 25th, Prelim Quarter Finals – September 8th, Quarter Finals – September 22nd, Semi-Finals – October 6th, County Final – October 20th

Junior B – F Hurling Championship Dates: Round 1 – June 30th, Round 2 – July 14th, Round 3 – July 28th, Round 4 – August 11th, Round 5 – August 25th, Quarter Finals – September 8th, Semi-Finals – September 22nd, County Final – October 6th

U17 Hurling Championship Dates: Round 1 – Monday July 8th, Round 2 – Sunday July 21st, Round 3 – Sunday August 4th, Round 4 – Sunday August 18th, Round 5 – Sunday September 1st, Quarter Finals – Sunday September 15th, Semi-Finals – Sunday September 29th, County Final – Sunday October 13th

U20 Hurling Championship Dates: Round 1 – Wednesday July 3rd, Round 2 – Wednesday July 17th, Round 3 – Wednesday July 31st, Quarter Finals – Wednesday August 14th/28th, Semi-Finals – Wednesday August 28th/September 11th, County Final – Wednesday September 11th/18th/25th

