31 March 2024

2024 Connacht Senior Football Championship Preview

Next Saturday will see the opening game of the Connacht Senior Football Championship when Galway travel to McGovern Park in Ruislip to face London in the Quarter Final.

The game will be one of three that weekend with Sligo away to Leitrim and Mayo in Gaelic Park to take on New York on Sunday.

The official launch of the championship took place last Wednesday at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan and Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer spoke to John Concannon and John Daly (Galway), Fintan Eastwood (London), Kevin McStay and Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo), Conor Hussey (Roscommon) and Keelan Cawley (Sligo).

Presented by John Mulligan as part of Sunday Sport.

