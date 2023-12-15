15 December 2023
~3 minutes read
2024 Connacht Senior and Junior Rugby Cup Draws Made
The 2024 Connacht Senior and Junior Cup Draws were made on Thursday (14th December).
Coláiste Éinde Salthill, Coláiste Iognáid and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) have been placed in Pool A of the Senior A Cup with defending champions Sligo Grammar and Summerhill College Sligo.
Garbally College Ballinasloe are in Pool B with Marist College Athlone, St. Muredach’s Ballina and Roscommon CBS.
Garbally must overcome Marist College, Roscommon CBS and title holders Summerhill College in Pool A of the Junior A Cup.
Coláiste Iognáid and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) join Sligo Grammar in Pool B.
J1C Cup Semi-Final Draw:
18th February
Tuam RFC 2nds vs OLBC/Oughterard RFC
Carrick-on-Shannon RFC vs Creggs RFC 2nds
The final will be held 25th February
Junior Cup Draw:
Preliminary round is set for 7th January at 2:00 PM
Monivea RFC vs Buccaneers RFC 2nds
Corinthians RFC 2nds vs Ballyhaunis RFC
Round of 16 is set for 24th January at 2:00 PM
Ballinrobe RFC vs Ballina RFC 2nds
Ballinasloe RFC vs Loughrea RFC
Dunmore RFC vs Westport RFC
Galwegians RFC 2nds vs Connemara RFC
Tuam RFC vs Castlebar RFC
University of Galway RFC vs Corrib RFC
Winner of Prelim A (Monivea vs Buccaneers 2nds) vs Sligo RFC 2nds
Winner of Prelim B (Corinthians 2nds vs Ballyhaunis) vs Creggs
Senior A Schools Cup Draw:
|Pool A
Sligo Grammar
Coláiste Éinde
Summerhill College
Coláiste Iognáid
St. Joseph’s (The Bish)
|Pool B
Marist College
Garbally College
St Muredach’s College
CBS Roscommon
Senior B Schools Cup Draw:
Pool A
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir
Presentation College Headford
Presentation College Athenry
St. Raphael’s Loughrea
Senior C Schools Cup Draw:
|Pool A
St. Gerald’s Castlebar
Sancta Maria College
Jesus & Mary Enniscrone
St. Paul’s Oughterard
|Pool B
Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin
Calasanctius College
Coláiste na Coiribe
|Pool C
Rice College
St. Brigid’s Loughrea
Clarin College
|Pool D
Gort CS
St. Jarlath’s Tuam
Athlone CC
Junior A Schools Cup Draw:
|Pool A
Marist College A
Garbally College
Summerhill College
CBS Roscommon
|Pool B
Sligo Grammar
St. Joseph’s (The Bish)
Coláiste Iognáid
Junior B Schools Cup Draw:
|Pool A
St Muredach’s College
Athlone CC
Coláiste Éinde
St. Jarlath’s Tuam
Dunmore CS
|Pool B
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir
Presentation College Headford
St. Raphael’s Loughrea
Gort CS
Junior C Schools Cup Draw:
|Pool A
Carrick CS
Coláiste na Coiribe
Coláiste Chiaráin Athlone
Marist College B
|Pool B
Calasanctius College
St. Gerald’s College
Clarin College Athenry
Portumna CS
|Pool C
Jesus & Mary Enniscrone
Abbey CC
St. Mary’s Ballygar
|Pool D
Merlin College
Clifden CS
Sancta Maria College