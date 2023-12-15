2024 Connacht Senior and Junior Rugby Cup Draws Made

The 2024 Connacht Senior and Junior Cup Draws were made on Thursday (14th December).

Coláiste Éinde Salthill, Coláiste Iognáid and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) have been placed in Pool A of the Senior A Cup with defending champions Sligo Grammar and Summerhill College Sligo.

Garbally College Ballinasloe are in Pool B with Marist College Athlone, St. Muredach’s Ballina and Roscommon CBS.

Garbally must overcome Marist College, Roscommon CBS and title holders Summerhill College in Pool A of the Junior A Cup.

Coláiste Iognáid and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) join Sligo Grammar in Pool B.

J1C Cup Semi-Final Draw:

18th February

Tuam RFC 2nds vs OLBC/Oughterard RFC

Carrick-on-Shannon RFC vs Creggs RFC 2nds

The final will be held 25th February

Junior Cup Draw:

Preliminary round is set for 7th January at 2:00 PM

Monivea RFC vs Buccaneers RFC 2nds

Corinthians RFC 2nds vs Ballyhaunis RFC

Round of 16 is set for 24th January at 2:00 PM

Ballinrobe RFC vs Ballina RFC 2nds

Ballinasloe RFC vs Loughrea RFC

Dunmore RFC vs Westport RFC

Galwegians RFC 2nds vs Connemara RFC

Tuam RFC vs Castlebar RFC

University of Galway RFC vs Corrib RFC

Winner of Prelim A (Monivea vs Buccaneers 2nds) vs Sligo RFC 2nds

Winner of Prelim B (Corinthians 2nds vs Ballyhaunis) vs Creggs

Senior A Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A Sligo Grammar Coláiste Éinde Summerhill College Coláiste Iognáid St. Joseph’s (The Bish) Pool B Marist College Garbally College St Muredach’s College CBS Roscommon

Senior B Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Presentation College Headford

Presentation College Athenry

St. Raphael’s Loughrea

Senior C Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A St. Gerald’s Castlebar Sancta Maria College Jesus & Mary Enniscrone St. Paul’s Oughterard Pool B Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin Calasanctius College Coláiste na Coiribe Pool C Rice College St. Brigid’s Loughrea Clarin College Pool D Gort CS St. Jarlath’s Tuam Athlone CC

Junior A Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A Marist College A Garbally College Summerhill College CBS Roscommon Pool B Sligo Grammar St. Joseph’s (The Bish) Coláiste Iognáid

Junior B Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A St Muredach’s College Athlone CC Coláiste Éinde St. Jarlath’s Tuam Dunmore CS Pool B Coláiste Bhaile Chláir Presentation College Headford St. Raphael’s Loughrea Gort CS

Junior C Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A Carrick CS Coláiste na Coiribe Coláiste Chiaráin Athlone Marist College B Pool B Calasanctius College St. Gerald’s College Clarin College Athenry Portumna CS Pool C Jesus & Mary Enniscrone Abbey CC St. Mary’s Ballygar Pool D Merlin College Clifden CS Sancta Maria College