Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

~3 minutes read

2024 Connacht Senior and Junior Rugby Cup Draws Made

Share story:
2024 Connacht Senior and Junior Rugby Cup Draws Made

The 2024 Connacht Senior and Junior Cup Draws were made on Thursday (14th December).

Coláiste Éinde Salthill, Coláiste Iognáid and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) have been placed in Pool A of the Senior A Cup with defending champions Sligo Grammar and Summerhill College Sligo.

Garbally College Ballinasloe are in Pool B with Marist College Athlone, St. Muredach’s Ballina and Roscommon CBS.

Garbally must overcome Marist College, Roscommon CBS and title holders Summerhill College in Pool A of the Junior A Cup.

Coláiste Iognáid and St. Joseph’s (The Bish) join Sligo Grammar in Pool B.

==

J1C Cup Semi-Final Draw:

18th February

Tuam RFC 2nds vs OLBC/Oughterard RFC

Carrick-on-Shannon RFC vs Creggs RFC 2nds

The final will be held 25th February

 

Junior Cup Draw:

Preliminary round is set for 7th January at 2:00 PM

Monivea RFC vs Buccaneers RFC 2nds

Corinthians RFC 2nds vs Ballyhaunis RFC

 

Round of 16 is set for 24th January at 2:00 PM

Ballinrobe RFC vs Ballina RFC 2nds

Ballinasloe RFC vs Loughrea RFC

Dunmore RFC vs Westport RFC

Galwegians RFC 2nds vs Connemara RFC

Tuam RFC vs Castlebar RFC

University of Galway RFC vs Corrib RFC

Winner of Prelim A (Monivea vs Buccaneers 2nds) vs Sligo RFC 2nds

Winner of Prelim B (Corinthians 2nds vs Ballyhaunis) vs Creggs

 

Senior A Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

Sligo Grammar

Coláiste Éinde

Summerhill College

Coláiste Iognáid

St. Joseph’s (The Bish)

 Pool B

Marist College

Garbally College

St Muredach’s College

CBS Roscommon

 

Senior B Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Presentation College Headford

Presentation College Athenry

St. Raphael’s Loughrea

 

Senior C Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

St. Gerald’s Castlebar

Sancta Maria College

Jesus & Mary Enniscrone

St. Paul’s Oughterard

 Pool B

Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin

Calasanctius College

Coláiste na Coiribe
Pool C

Rice College

St. Brigid’s Loughrea

Clarin College

 Pool D

Gort CS

St. Jarlath’s Tuam

Athlone CC

 

Junior A Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

Marist College A

Garbally College

Summerhill College

CBS Roscommon

 Pool B

Sligo Grammar

St. Joseph’s (The Bish)

Coláiste Iognáid

 

Junior B Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

St Muredach’s College

Athlone CC

Coláiste Éinde

St. Jarlath’s Tuam

Dunmore CS

 Pool B

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Presentation College Headford

St. Raphael’s Loughrea

Gort CS

 

Junior C Schools Cup Draw:

Pool A

Carrick CS

Coláiste na Coiribe

Coláiste Chiaráin Athlone

Marist College B

 Pool B

Calasanctius College

St. Gerald’s College

Clarin College Athenry

Portumna CS
Pool C

Jesus & Mary Enniscrone

Abbey CC

St. Mary’s Ballygar

 Pool D

Merlin College

Clifden CS

Sancta Maria College

Share story:

OVER THE LINE: Sarsfields Camogie Final Special from Gallaghers in Ballyfa

On Friday’s night’s ‘Over The Line’ (15th December), Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane was joined by a host of guests as Sarsfiel...

OVER THE LINE: Kilkerrin/Clonberne Ladies Football Final Special from Clonberne Community Centre

On Friday night’s ‘Over The Line’ (15th December 2023), Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner headed to Clonberne Community Centre as Kilke...

St. Thomas' vs Ballygunner (Over The Line Hurling Semi-Final Preview with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Johnny Kelly)

After a seven-week wait, St. Thomas’ are back in action on Saturday (16th December) when they battle Waterford’s Ballygunner in the AIB All-Ir...

University of Galway Win Higher Education Division 1 Hurling League

University of Galway successfully retained their Higher Education Division 1 Hurling League title on Friday (15th December) when they beat University of L...