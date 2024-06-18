18 June 2024
~2 minutes read
2024 Connacht Poc Fada Results
The Connacht GAA Poc Fada competition took place yesterday evening in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.
18 competitors from across the province competed in the Adult Competitions, (Hurling & Camogie) and U16 Competitions in both hurling and camogie.
The Provincial winners will now progress to the All-Ireland Poc Fada Hurling & Camogie Championships on Monday 1st August in the Cooley Mountains.
Results:
Hurling
Adult
Winner: Noel Fallon (Four Roads – Roscommon)
Runner-up: Bobby Douglas (Tooreen HC – Mayo)
U16
Galway
Winner: Colm Fitzgerald (St. Dominic’s – Roscommon)
Runner-up: Danny Klampe (Loughrea – Galway)
Camogie
Adult
Winner: Susan Earner (Eyrecour – Galway)
Runner-up: Katie Gilchrist (Shamrocks – Galway)
U16
Winner: Leah Horan (Killimor – Galway)
Runner-up: Mia White (St. Dominic’s – Roscommon)
The Competitors
Hurling – Adult
Galway
Jason Kennedy– Ardrahan GAA
Darragh Walsh– Turloughmore GAA
Leitrim
Senan Keane– Carrick HC
Connor McLoughlin– Carrick HC
Mayo
Donal O’ Brien– Ballyhaunis
Bobby Douglas– Tooreen HC
Roscommon
Brendan Quinn- Roscommon Gaels
Noel Fallon– Four Roads
Sligo
Adam Rolston– Easkey
Ruairi Brennan– Tourlestrane
Hurling – U16
Galway
Danny Klampe– Loughrea GAA
Leitrim
Kilean White– Cluainin Iomaint
John O’ Brien– Cluainin Iomaint
Mayo
Fiachra O’ Kinsella– Westport GAA
Declan Duffy– Caiseal Gaels HC
Roscommon
Colm Fitzgerald– St. Dominic’s
Sligo
Luke Gallagher– Tourlestrane
Jim Gallagher– Tourlestrane
Camogie – Adult
Galway
Susan Earner & Katie Gilchrist
Mayo
Ciara Kennedy & Shauna Peoples
Roscommon
Andrea Fallon & Ellen Cafferkey
Camogie – U16
Galway
Leah Horan & Kayla Garrett
Mayo
Ciara Sheridan & Rachel Peoples
Roscommon
Mia White & Elizabeth Coyle