2024 Connacht Poc Fada Results

Share story:

The Connacht GAA Poc Fada competition took place yesterday evening in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

18 competitors from across the province competed in the Adult Competitions, (Hurling & Camogie) and U16 Competitions in both hurling and camogie.

The Provincial winners will now progress to the All-Ireland Poc Fada Hurling & Camogie Championships on Monday 1st August in the Cooley Mountains.

Results:

Hurling

Adult

Winner: Noel Fallon (Four Roads – Roscommon)

Runner-up: Bobby Douglas (Tooreen HC – Mayo)

U16

Galway

Winner: Colm Fitzgerald (St. Dominic’s – Roscommon)

Runner-up: Danny Klampe (Loughrea – Galway)

Camogie

Adult

Winner: Susan Earner (Eyrecour – Galway)

Runner-up: Katie Gilchrist (Shamrocks – Galway)

U16

Winner: Leah Horan (Killimor – Galway)

Runner-up: Mia White (St. Dominic’s – Roscommon)

The Competitors

Hurling – Adult

Galway

Jason Kennedy– Ardrahan GAA

Darragh Walsh– Turloughmore GAA

Leitrim

Senan Keane– Carrick HC

Connor McLoughlin– Carrick HC

Mayo

Donal O’ Brien– Ballyhaunis

Bobby Douglas– Tooreen HC

Roscommon

Brendan Quinn- Roscommon Gaels

Noel Fallon– Four Roads

Sligo

Adam Rolston– Easkey

Ruairi Brennan– Tourlestrane

Hurling – U16

Galway

Danny Klampe– Loughrea GAA

Leitrim

Kilean White– Cluainin Iomaint

John O’ Brien– Cluainin Iomaint

Mayo

Fiachra O’ Kinsella– Westport GAA

Declan Duffy– Caiseal Gaels HC

Roscommon

Colm Fitzgerald– St. Dominic’s

Sligo

Luke Gallagher– Tourlestrane

Jim Gallagher– Tourlestrane

Camogie – Adult

Galway

Susan Earner & Katie Gilchrist

Mayo

Ciara Kennedy & Shauna Peoples

Roscommon

Andrea Fallon & Ellen Cafferkey

Camogie – U16

Galway

Leah Horan & Kayla Garrett

Mayo

Ciara Sheridan & Rachel Peoples

Roscommon

Mia White & Elizabeth Coyle