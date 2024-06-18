Galway Bay FM

18 June 2024

~2 minutes read

2024 Connacht Poc Fada Results

Share story:
2024 Connacht Poc Fada Results

The Connacht GAA Poc Fada competition took place yesterday evening in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

18 competitors from across the province competed in the Adult Competitions, (Hurling & Camogie) and U16 Competitions in both hurling and camogie.

The Provincial winners will now progress to the All-Ireland Poc Fada Hurling & Camogie Championships on Monday 1st August in the Cooley Mountains.

Results:

Hurling

Adult

Winner: Noel Fallon (Four Roads – Roscommon)

Runner-up: Bobby Douglas (Tooreen HC – Mayo)

 

U16

Galway

Winner: Colm Fitzgerald (St. Dominic’s – Roscommon)

Runner-up: Danny Klampe (Loughrea – Galway)

 

Camogie

Adult

Winner: Susan Earner (Eyrecour – Galway)

Runner-up: Katie Gilchrist (Shamrocks – Galway)

U16

Winner: Leah Horan (Killimor – Galway)

Runner-up: Mia White (St. Dominic’s – Roscommon)

 

The Competitors

Hurling – Adult 

Galway 

Jason Kennedy– Ardrahan GAA

Darragh Walsh– Turloughmore GAA

Leitrim 

Senan Keane– Carrick HC

Connor McLoughlin– Carrick HC

Mayo 

Donal O’ Brien– Ballyhaunis

Bobby Douglas– Tooreen HC

Roscommon 

Brendan Quinn- Roscommon Gaels

Noel Fallon– Four Roads

Sligo

Adam Rolston– Easkey

Ruairi Brennan– Tourlestrane

 

Hurling – U16 

Galway

Danny Klampe– Loughrea GAA

Leitrim

Kilean White– Cluainin Iomaint

John O’ Brien– Cluainin Iomaint

Mayo

Fiachra O’ Kinsella– Westport GAA

Declan Duffy– Caiseal Gaels HC

Roscommon 

Colm Fitzgerald– St. Dominic’s

Sligo

Luke Gallagher– Tourlestrane

Jim Gallagher– Tourlestrane

 

Camogie – Adult

Galway

Susan Earner & Katie Gilchrist

Mayo

Ciara Kennedy & Shauna Peoples

Roscommon

Andrea Fallon & Ellen Cafferkey

 

Camogie – U16

Galway

Leah Horan & Kayla Garrett

Mayo

Ciara Sheridan & Rachel Peoples

Roscommon

Mia White & Elizabeth Coyle

Share story:

Galway Community Games Team Finals This Weekend

The schedule for Sunday’s County Finals in Gaelic Games and Soccer has been confirmed. The U11 Hurling, U14 Camogie, U10 Gaelic and U12 and U14 Girls Ga...

County Divisional Leagues Reach Semi-Final Stage This Weekend

The Details of the Divisional Football League Semi-Finals have been announced. In Division One, Tuam Stars will play Claregalway on Thursday at 8pm. The o...

Michael Maloney and George McDonagh on 'Over The Line' Chat about Preparation for the Galway Races

Galway Racecourse CEO Michael Maloney joined Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh on Monday’s (17th June 2024) ‘Over The Line’ to chat ...

Galway United Half-Season Review on 'Over The Line' with George McDonagh, Cian O'Connell and Ollie Neary

With the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division currently taking a mid-season break, Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh was joined on ‘Over The L...