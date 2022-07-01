2023 Underage National League Formats Confirmed

The Football Association of Ireland has today confirmed that the Under 14 National League for boys born in 2009 will commence in February 2023 in line with all other underage National League competitions.

The 2023 season will see National Leagues run at U14, U15, U17 and U19 age groups for boys and U17 and U19 age groups for girls.



The decision regarding the boys’ U14 age group has been taken after the FAI executive brought forward a proposal that was reviewed and discussed by the FAI Board. The proposal followed consultation with the Underage Football Working Group, this group consisted of key stakeholders in underage football including FAI staff, Board members and independent experts, the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland and the League of Ireland clubs and Academies.



This move has been taken to provide clarity to both Grassroots and Underage National League clubs, coaches, players and parents in relation to registrations, transfer windows and season start dates, in both the short and medium term.



The SFAI registration window for players born in 2009 for Grassroots underage football (playing winter season) will open on the 1st August 2022 and the (SFAI) transfer window will close on the 31st December 2022. The registration window for the U14 National League will open on the 1st December 2022.



The Underage Working Group will remain in place and will continue to review all areas that impact underage football in Ireland.



Referencing today’s announcement, FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said: “Whilst recognising the depth of emotion around this issue, we believe this announcement offers clarity for all our players, their parents, coaches, and clubs ahead of the 1st August registration date for all those Grassroots clubs involved in winter season football.

“It also clearly outlines the options available to the 400 or so players who will play Under 14 National League football next year whilst also recognising the needs of the remaining 13,500 players who will remain in the Grassroots game at this age group alone. We have also confirmed that there will be no Under 13 National League next season and we want to see League of Ireland Academies working hand in hand with their local Schoolboy/girls’ Leagues and Clubs moving forward.”