2023 Streets Of Galway 8K aiming to be the biggest yet

The 2023 Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k could possibly be the biggest in the 37 year history of the iconic event.

At the close of business on Saturday evening, over 2,200 had already registered to take part in the race on August 12th, and with just under a month to go, there is a strong possibility that 3,000 athletes from all over the country will take to the roads of Galway City starting at it’s traditional start of GTI and finishing at the Claddagh.

David Glynn joined John Mulligan in the studio on Sunday afternoon to talk about the race and the preparations a month out from the event.