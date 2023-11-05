2023 PwC Camogie All-Star Awards: All-Ireland Champions reign supreme with Eight All-Star Awards for the Rebels

The winners of the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star Awards were announced at a prestigious awards ceremony, in Croke Park on Saturday, 4th November. The event paid tribute to the outstanding achievements of the country’s top Camogie players following an exhilarating 2023 season.

The event, hosted by Marie Crowe, saw the Senior Camogie All-Ireland Champions Cork claim a phenomenal eight PwC All Star awards on the night. Amongst the winners for the highly anticipated 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star Awards were Cork’s Captain Amy O’Connor, Katrina Mackey and Hannah Looney in the forward line. Cork’s trio of Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane and Laura Treacy held a solid defensive line in front of fellow teammate Amy Lee in goals. The final Cork All-Star was awarded to Saoirse McCarthy who displayed great leadership in the middle of the field this season.

All-Ireland Championship finalists, Waterford picked up three PwC Camogie All-Stars, with Vikki Falconer in Corner Back, Lorraine Bray in Midfield and Beth Carton in Centre Forward. The Deise’s sharpshooter Beth Carton was also awarded the prestigious PwC GPA Senior Camogie Player of the Year award, as voted by her peers.

Senior Semi Finalists, Tipperary claimed two awards with Karen Kennedy taking the Number 5 position, alongside the Premier County’s Corner Forward Cáit Devane in the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star team.

The last two positions on the team were awarded to Galway’s Róisín Black at Number 4 and 2022 All-Ireland Champions Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule at Number 12 as Half Forward.

Derry’s Aine McAllister, who co-captained the All-Ireland Intermediate winning team, scooped up the PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year, in what was a superb year for the Derry forward.

Ellen Casey of Clare won the coveted PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year award after the team triumphed over Tipperary in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Final in Croke Park. The PwC GPA Camogie Players of the Year were selected after voting by intercounty players through the Gaelic Players Association.

The 2023 PwC Camogie Manager of the Year recipient was Cork’s Matthew Twomey, who in his final game as Manager, helped the team claim the All-Ireland title and reinstate themselves as the dominant force in camogie. It recognises the indelible mark Twomey has left on the team and his legacy for many years to come.

The recipients of the recently announced 2023 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars also picked up their awards at the glamourous ceremony in Croke Park. Derry collected their eight awards, Meath won four, Clare claimed two awards and one for Tipperary.

Guests at the event were treated to a very special performance by Jerry Fish, who played his poignant hit “True Friends” to a montage of the 2023 championship highlights along with “Celebrate” amongst other hits. DJ Ed Smith concluded proceedings in the Hogan Suite at Croke Park.

Speaking at the PwC Camogie All-Stars, Camogie Association Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said; “2023 has been an extraordinary year, and we are delighted to pay tribute to the outstanding achievements and exceptional talent of our players. Huge congratulations to all our nominees and winners who have demonstrated unparalleled commitment and immense contribution to our wonderful sport.

We proudly celebrated a record-breaking year for camogie, with over 30,000 ardent supporters in attendance at our All-Ireland Championship Finals in Croke Park. This milestone further amplifies the recognition of our talented players deserve.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed sponsors, PwC, for their steadfast commitment to the awards and for hosting a truly spectacular celebration in honour of our remarkable players.”

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “On behalf of everyone at PwC, huge congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 PwC Camogie All-Stars, PwC Camogie Soaring Stars, Manager of the Year and the PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year Awards.



They are all deserving winners after incredible performances at the highest level throughout the season. Commitment to their teams and to standards of high performance means they are truly an inspiration to younger generations hoping to follow in their footsteps.”

Tom Parsons, GPA CEO, added: These awards are the pinnacle in individual excellence in the game and each of the winners should be extremely proud of their well earned recognition. While the league and championship are all about the collective, tonight is about what you did individually to make a positive impact for the team overall. You have stood out amongst your peers and for that I want to say a massive congratulations.

“I want to pay a special tribute to Beth, Aine and Ellen, our three Player of the Year Award winners. Your fellow players have voted for you as being the best of the best in 2023. Your names will now be recorded forever alongside some of the greats of camogie and long after you are finished playing, you will always be remembered for your performances this year. You’ve earned a place in history.

“My thanks to the Camogie Association for organising this event in recognition of the top players in the inter-county game. A special word of thanks too to PwC. They have long been a friend to inter-county players and have led the way when it comes to supporting female inter-county athletes. Long may that continue.”

2023 PwC Soaring Star Winners:

Niamh Gribbin (Derry) Niamh Quinn (Derry) Claire Coffey (Meath) Sophia Payne (Meath) Lauren McKenna (Derry) Aoife Ní Chaiside (Derry) Ellen Casey (Clare) Dervla O’Kane (Derry) Aoife Minogue (Meath) Mairead McNicholl (Derry) Aine McAllister (Derry) Amy Gaffney (Meath) Aoife Shaw (Derry) Caoimhe Cahill (Clare) Jean Kelly (Tipperary)

2023 PwC All-Star Winners:

Amy Lee (Cork) Vikki Falconer (Waterford) Libby Coppinger (Cork) Róisín Black (Galway) Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) Laura Treacy (Cork) Meabh Cahalane (Cork) Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) Lorraine Bray (Waterford) Hannah Looney (Cork) Beth Carton (Waterford) Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) Amy O’Connor (Cork) Katrina Mackey (Cork) Cáit Devane (Tipperary)

2023 PwC GPA Camogie Players of the Year Winners:

Beth Carton (Waterford) Senior Aine McAllister (Derry) Intermediate Ellen Casey (Clare) Premier Junior

2023 PwC Camogie Manager of the Year

Matthew Twomey (Cork)