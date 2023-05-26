2023 European Rowing Championships – Day 2

Day two of the European Rowing Championships is over and it was another busy day of racing.

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey were first up this morning in the Repechage of the Lightweight Women’s Double. In an exciting finish, three doubles were all within touching distance of each other with only two to qualify for the A Final. Ireland stuck it out and finished in second place behind Greece, winning the ticket into the A Final tomorrow.

The Women’s four of Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh finished in third place behind Denmark and the Netherlands. Finishing in a time of 6:40.26, the crew from Ireland is heading into the A Final tomorrow afternoon.

Siobhán McCrohan of Tribesmen Rowing Club had a fantastic race this morning, winning the Repechage of the Lightweight Women’s Scull. Leading from the first stroke, Siobhán powered down the 2km course, taking a qualifying position for the A Final without any doubt. On Sunday she’ll be fighting for the medals against Romania, Greece, Czech Republic, Turkey and Switzerland.

The Men’s Four just missed out on the A Final in today’s Repechage after a fourth place finish. There were only two spots up for grabs for the A Final and it was the Netherlands and Switzerland who came out on top. The crew from Ireland raced to the finish, going bowball for bowball with Ukraine. On the line Ukraine got it by just .07 of a second.

Natalie Long and Imogen Magner improved their time hugely in today’s Repechage of the Women’s Pair, dropping 12 seconds from their time yesterday in the Heat. It was Ireland, Croatia and GB at the top of the field throughout the race but only two spots to the A Final. Croatia won in a time of 7:12.34 followed by GB in second, less than a length ahead of Ireland. Natalie and Imogen will race the B Final on Sunday morning.

The Women’s Double of Zoe Hyde and Sanita Puspure won their Repechage and are heading to the A Final on Sunday afternoon. Ireland led from the start but France and GB kept them on their toes throughout the race. All three crews finished within a second and a half of each other but Zoe and Sanita held their ground and finished ahead.

The PR2 Mixed Double of Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan have booked themselves into the A Final after a fourth place finish in their Repechage this morning. With each race this combo improves, so there’s definitely more to come on Sunday.

University of Galway rower, Brian Colsh, finished 4th in his Repechage sending him through to the C/D Semi in the afternoon. In the Semi Brian went on to place second, qualifying for the C Final on Sunday.

In the short afternoon session, Fintan McCarthy and Hugh Moore raced the A/B Semi of the Lightweight Men’s Double. The top three boats qualify for the A Finals and Ireland did just that. Finishing in third position behind Switzerland and Greece, McCarthy and Moore have another go at it tomorrow in the A Final.

Saturday Times (IST)

M2x A/B Semi – 9:56am

W4- A Final – 11:22am

LW2x A Final – 12:57pm

LM2x A Final – 13:13pm

Follow the racing

Live video streaming will be available for the A Finals tomorrow on World Rowing, RTE News Channel and RTE Player!