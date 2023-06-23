2023/24 Womens And Mens Energia League Fixtures Announced

The Fixtures for the new Energia League Season were released last night.

The Women’s Division will get the action underway on September 16th with the Men’s Divisions kicking off on October 7th.

Galwegians Women will be first up with a home game against Ballincollig on September 16th followed by a trip to UL Bohemians a week later.

In the Men’s league, Corinthians will be at home in their first game of Division 2B to Wanderers on October 7th followed by a trip to Instonians while Galwegians will play their opening game of Division 2C away to Tullamore on the 7th of October followed with a home game with Midleton a week later.

FIXTURES

GALWEGIANS WOMEN

SAT 16 SEP

Galwegians v Ballincollig

SAT 23 SEP

UL Bohemians v Galwegians

SAT 7 OCT

Galwegians v Railway Union

SAT 14 OCT

Blackrock College v Galwegians

SAT 21 OCT

Galwegians v Old Belvedere

SAT 11 NOV

Galwegians v Suttonians

SAT 18 NOV

Wicklow v Galwegians

SAT 2 DEC

Galwegians v Cooke

SAT 9 DEC

Ballincollig v Galwegians

SAT 10 FEB

Galwegians v UL Bohemians

SAT 17 FEB

Railway Union v Galwegians

SAT 2 MAR

Galwegians v Blackrock College

SAT 9 MAR

Old Belvedere v Galwegians

SAT 30 MAR

Suttonians v Galwegians

SAT 6 APR

Galwegians v Wicklow

SAT 13 APR

Cooke v Galwegians

=====================================================

CORINTHIANS – DIVISION 2B

SAT 7 OCT

Corinthians v Wanderers

SAT 14 OCT

Instonians v Corinthians

SAT 21 OCT

Corinthians v Malahide

SAT 4 NOV

Dolphin v Corinthians

SAT 11 NOV

Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins

SAT 18 NOV

Skerries v Corinthians

SAT 2 DEC

Dungannon v Corinthians

SAT 9 DEC

Corinthians v Rainey Old Boys

SAT 16 DEC

Sligo v Corinthians

SAT 13 JAN

Corinthians v Sligo

SAT 20 JAN

Rainey Old Boys v Corinthians

SAT 27 JAN

Corinthians v Dungannon

SAT 10 FEB

Corinthians v Skerries

SAT 17 FEB

Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians

SAT 2 MAR

Corinthians v Dolphin

SAT 23 MAR

Malahide v Corinrthians

SAT 30 MAR

Corinthians v Instonians

SAT 6 APR

Wanderers v Corinthians

=====================================================

GALWEGIANS – DIVISION 2C

SAT 7 OCT

Tullamore v Galwegians

SAT 14 OCT

Galwegians v Midleton

SAT 21 OCT

Clonmel v Galwegians

SAT 4 NOV

Galwegians v Bruff

SAT 11 NOV

Bangor v Galwegians

SAT 18 NOV

Galwegians v Enniscorthy

SAT 2 DEC

Galwegians v Clogher Valley

SAT 9 DEC

Omagh Academicals v Galwegians

SAT 16 DEC

Galwegians v Ballina

SAT 13 JAN

Ballina v Galwegians

SAT 20 JAN

Galwegians v Omagh Academicals

SAT 27 JAN

Clogher Valley v Galwegians

SAT 10 FEB

Enniscorthy v Galwegians

SAT 17 FEB

Galwegians v Bangor

SAT 2 MAR

Bruff v Galwegians

SAT 23 MAR

Galwegians v Clonmel

SAT 30 MAR

Midleton v Galwegians

SAT 6 APR

Galwegians v Tullamore