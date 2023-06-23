2023/24 Womens And Mens Energia League Fixtures Announced

The Fixtures for the new Energia League Season were released last night.
The Women’s Division will get the action underway on September 16th with the Men’s Divisions kicking off on October 7th.
Galwegians Women will be first up with a home game against Ballincollig on September 16th followed by a trip to UL Bohemians a week later.
In the Men’s league, Corinthians will be at home in their first game of Division 2B to Wanderers on October 7th followed by a trip to Instonians while Galwegians will play their opening game of Division 2C away to Tullamore on the 7th of October followed with a home game with Midleton a week later.
FIXTURES
GALWEGIANS WOMEN
SAT 16 SEP
Galwegians v Ballincollig
SAT 23 SEP
UL Bohemians v Galwegians
SAT 7 OCT
Galwegians v Railway Union
SAT 14 OCT
Blackrock College v Galwegians
SAT 21 OCT
Galwegians v Old Belvedere
SAT 11 NOV
Galwegians v Suttonians
SAT 18 NOV
Wicklow v Galwegians
SAT 2 DEC
Galwegians v Cooke
SAT 9 DEC
Ballincollig v Galwegians
SAT 10 FEB
Galwegians v UL Bohemians
SAT 17 FEB
Railway Union v Galwegians
SAT 2 MAR
Galwegians v Blackrock College
SAT 9 MAR
Old Belvedere v Galwegians
SAT 30 MAR
Suttonians v Galwegians
SAT 6 APR
Galwegians v Wicklow
SAT 13 APR
Cooke v Galwegians
=====================================================
CORINTHIANS – DIVISION 2B
SAT 7 OCT
Corinthians v Wanderers
SAT 14 OCT
Instonians v Corinthians
SAT 21 OCT
Corinthians v Malahide
SAT 4 NOV
Dolphin v Corinthians
SAT 11 NOV
Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins
SAT 18 NOV
Skerries v Corinthians
SAT 2 DEC
Dungannon v Corinthians
SAT 9 DEC
Corinthians v Rainey Old Boys
SAT 16 DEC
Sligo v Corinthians
SAT 13 JAN
Corinthians v Sligo
SAT 20 JAN
Rainey Old Boys v Corinthians
SAT 27 JAN
Corinthians v Dungannon
SAT 10 FEB
Corinthians v Skerries
SAT 17 FEB
Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians
SAT 2 MAR
Corinthians v Dolphin
SAT 23 MAR
Malahide v Corinrthians
SAT 30 MAR
Corinthians v Instonians
SAT 6 APR
Wanderers v Corinthians
=====================================================
GALWEGIANS – DIVISION 2C
SAT 7 OCT
Tullamore v Galwegians
SAT 14 OCT
Galwegians v Midleton
SAT 21 OCT
Clonmel v Galwegians
SAT 4 NOV
Galwegians v Bruff
SAT 11 NOV
Bangor v Galwegians
SAT 18 NOV
Galwegians v Enniscorthy
SAT 2 DEC
Galwegians v Clogher Valley
SAT 9 DEC
Omagh Academicals v Galwegians
SAT 16 DEC
Galwegians v Ballina
SAT 13 JAN
Ballina v Galwegians
SAT 20 JAN
Galwegians v Omagh Academicals
SAT 27 JAN
Clogher Valley v Galwegians
SAT 10 FEB
Enniscorthy v Galwegians
SAT 17 FEB
Galwegians v Bangor
SAT 2 MAR
Bruff v Galwegians
SAT 23 MAR
Galwegians v Clonmel
SAT 30 MAR
Midleton v Galwegians
SAT 6 APR
Galwegians v Tullamore