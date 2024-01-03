2023/24 Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup begins on Sunday

The Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup gets underway on Sunday next. This competition is one of the oldest cup competitions in Irish rugby dating back to 1905 and on Sunday two preliminary round games will take place with Corinthians Seconds at home to Ballyhaunis and Monivea at home to Buccaneers Seconds.

The winners of these games will be out a week later in the First Round proper with Creggs away to the winners of Corinthians and Ballyhaunis and Sligo away to the winners of Monivea and Buccaneers. Both games on Sunday kick off at 2pm.

The Draw in Full is…

Preliminary round – Sunday at 2pm

Monivea RFC vs Buccaneers RFC 2nds

Corinthians RFC 2nds vs Ballyhaunis RFC

Round of 16 – 24th January at 2:00 PM

Ballinrobe RFC vs Ballina RFC 2nds

Ballinasloe RFC vs Loughrea RFC

Dunmore RFC vs Westport RFC

Galwegians RFC 2nds vs Connemara RFC

Tuam RFC vs Castlebar RFC

University of Galway RFC vs Corrib RFC

Winner of Prelim A (Monivea vs Buccaneers 2nds) vs Sligo RFC 2nds

Winner of Prelim B (Corinthians 2nds vs Ballyhaunis) vs Creggs