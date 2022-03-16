2022 Yoplait Ladies HEC All Stars and Rising Stars announced

THE Yoplait HEC All Stars and Rising Stars have been announced following the conclusion of the 2022 Yoplait HEC Championships.

All seven competitions came to a conclusion over the course of three days at Dublin City University.

The Yoplait HEC, Lagan and Donaghy Cup Finals were played on Tuesday, March 8, to mark International Women’s Day, followed by the Yoplait Moynihan Cup Final on Friday March 11, and the Yoplait Lynch, Giles and O’Connor Cup Finals on Saturday March 12.

Yoplait O’Connor Cup winners University of Limerick lead the way on the HEC All Star team with six representatives, including captain Fiadhna Tangney from Kerry, and 2021 TG4 All Star Erika O’Shea (Cork).

O’Shea is named alongside UL team-mates Aoife Molloy and Roisin Ambrose in defence, with Aisling Reidy listed at midfield.

UL, managed by Ladies HEC secretary DJ Collins, have two players in attack, with Tangney joined by Ailish Morrissey, a 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club winner with Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

Yoplait O’Connor Cup runners-up University College Cork have five players on the team – Sarah Leahy, Isobel Sheehan, Ciara McCarthy, Sadhbh O’Leary and Katie Quirke, who was player of the match from the Final despite UCC’s loss.

Goalkeeper Laura Brennan and full-back Megan Ryan are the two players included from Yoplait Giles Cup winners Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

Westmeath’s Sarah Dillon, the 2021 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year, has been recognised for her exploits with Yoplait Lynch Cup winners TUS Midlands, including a player of the match display in the Final, while there’s also a spot on the team for Dublin’s Caoimhe O’Connor from Yoplait Giles Cup runners-up TU, Dublin.

The Yoplait Rising Stars recognise the efforts of players in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh tier competitions.

Yoplait Moynihan Cup winners MTU Cork lead the way with five representatives on the team, including Final Player of the match Abbie O’Mahony from Cork.

Yoplait Moynihan Cup runners-up Letterkenny IT have been rewarded with three players on the Yoplait Rising Stars team, with two players from Yoplait Donaghy Cup winners DCU Dóchas Éireann acknowledged, Final Player of the match Sarah Clarke one of those.

There are also two players from Yoplait Lagan Cup winners TUS Midwest on the team, namely captain Gráinne McKenna and Final player of the match Iris Kennelly, while players from Ulster University, TU Dublin and HEC Cup player of the match Bronagh Quinn from GMIT Mayo have also earned slots on the Yoplait Rising Stars selection.

Yoplait HEC All Stars

1. Laura Brennan – Mary Immaculate College

2. Aoife Molloy – University of Limerick

3. Megan Ryan – Mary Immaculate College

4. Sarah Leahy – University College Cork

5. Isobel Sheehan – University College Cork

6. Roisin Ambrose – University of Limerick

7. Erika O’Shea – University of Limerick

8. Ciara McCarthy – University College Cork

9. Aisling Reidy – University of Limerick

10. Fiadhna Tangney – University of Limerick

11. Caoimhe O’Connor – TU Dublin

12. Sadhbh O’Leary – University College Cork

13. Ailish Morrissey – University of Limerick

14. Katie Quirke – University College Cork

15. Sarah Dillon – TUS Midlands

Yoplait Rising Stars 2022

1. Margaret Murphy – MTU Cork

2. Danielle McGinley – Letterkenny IT

3. Maria McKenna – Ulster University

4. Laura Doherty – DCU Dóchas Éireann

5. Roisin Dunphy – MTU Cork

6. Grainne McKenna – TUS Midwest

7. Julie Trearty – Letterkenny IT

8. Abbie O’Mahony – MTU Cork

9. Bronagh Quinn – GMIT Mayo

10. Iris Kennelly – TUS Midwest

11. Ava Looney – MTU Cork

12. Sarah Clarke – DCU Dóchas Éireann

13. Kacey Geoghegan – TU Dublin

14. Maeve Daly – MTU Cork

15. Katie Long – Letterkenny IT