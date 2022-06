2022 Leinster Senior Hurling Final – Report and Reaction

The Galway Senior Hurlers will now have to prepare for an All-Ireland Quarter Final following their defeat to Kilkenny in the Leinster Final last night.

TJ Reid scored 0-12, 11 of them from frees as Kilkenny won by 0-22 to 0-17

Full Time Report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to All-Ireland Winning Manager and match analyst Micheal Donoghue

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin

Kilkenny Manager Brian Cody spoke to the media after the game

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-12 (0-11f, 0-1 65), Adrian Mullen 0-4, Paddy Deegan 0-2, Richie Leahy 0-1, Martin Keoghan 0-1, Billy Ryan 0-1, Pádraig Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-9 (0-5f, 0-2 65s, 0-1 sideline), Conor Whelan 0-4, Cianán Fahy 0-2, Fintan Burke 0-1, Pádraic Mannion.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler; Mikey Carey, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan; Cian Kenny, Conor Fogarty; Billy Ryan, Adrian Mullen, Richie Leahy; Eoin Cody, TJ Reid, Martin Keoghan.

Subs: Walter Walsh for Ryan (27-29, temp), Conor Delaney for Butler (29 – half-time, temp), Conor Browne for Kenny (half-time), Walter Walsh for Leahy (45), Pádraig Walsh for Ryan (53), John Donnelly for Keoghan (60)

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Darren Morrissey, Daithí Burke, Jack Grealish; Pádraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Fintan Burke; Tom Monaghan, Johnny Coen; Cianán Fahy, Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney; Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon.

Subs: Jason Flynn for Monaghan (half-time), Ronan Glennon for Fahy (54), David Burke for Coen (60), Gavin Lee for Concannon (70).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)