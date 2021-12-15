2022 Ladies National Football League Fixtures Are Revealed

The LGFA have revealed the Lidl Ladies National Football league Fixtures for 2022.

Galway will be in Division 1A alongside Donegal, Mayo and Westmeath with Division 1B consisting of holders Dublin, All-Ireland Champions Meath, Cork and Waterford.

Galway’s opening game will be away to Donegal on the 13th of February followed by Mayo at home a week later and Westmeath away on the 6th of March.

Dublin will begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a trip to Waterford on the opening weekend of the 2022 campaign.

Division 1B of the competition also contains TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath and Cork, the 12-time Division 1 winners who lost out to Dublin in the 2021 top flight decider at Croke Park.

The Division One Semi-Finals will be held on March 19 with the Final on the 10th of April.

Cork and Meath will also meet on the opening weekend (February 13) in what will be the first competitive meeting between the counties since the dramatic TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final back in August, when Meath staged a sensational comeback to take the game to extra-time, before eventually prevailing.

Dublin will take on Cork in Round 2, before 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Finalists Dublin and Meath renew acquaintances in Round 3.

Meath will operate in the top tier next year after they won the Division 2 title in 2021, to gain promotion.

Division 2A contains three Munster teams, namely Clare, Kerry and Tipperary, who were relegated from the top flight this year.

They’ll be joined by 2021 Division 3 Champions Laois, while Division 2B is an all-Ulster affair as Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone prepare for some intriguing games.

Division 3A contains newly-promoted Louth, who will play against Down, Roscommon and Sligo, while Wexford (relegated from Division 2 in 2021), Kildare, Wicklow and Longford make up an all-Leinster Division 3B.

In Division 4A, Ulster sides Antrim, Derry and Fermanagh will be joined by Leitrim, as Fermanagh prepare for life in the fourth tier again following relegation in 2021.

In Division 4B, London are preparing for a return to League football, and they’ll pit their wits against Carlow, Offaly and Limerick.

The Division 2 semi-finals will be played on March 19, with the semi-finals in Divisions 3 and 4 down for decision on March 20.

The Finals in Divisions 3 and 4 are scheduled for Sunday, April 3, with the Divisions 1 and 2 Finals to be played a week later, on Sunday, April 10.