2022 Kate Russell All-Ireland Finals Preview – Salerno Head Coach Gerry Heaney speaks to John Mulligan

Dangan is the host venue for the Kate Russell All-Ireland Championships this week with the five regional champions taking each other on over two big days of Hockey.

Salerno Secondary School represents Galway and Connacht and they begin their campgain tomorrow morning against Kilkenny College with push off at 9.30am.

This Salerno team come into the competition with a lot of experience at a high level including a third in the June Smith National Cup in 2018. Some of the players were part of the Connacht U18’s who beat Leinster in that historical win earlier this season and there is also EYHL experience in the squad.

Salerno Head Coach Gerry Heaney spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the tournament.

Salerno play two games tomorrow and two on Friday and their second game tomorrow is against Crescent Comprehensive at 12.30 while on Friday they play Holy Child Killiney at 11am followed by Methodist College at 3.30pm.

The winner is decided on a round robin group basis.