2021 Streets of Galway Preview Podcast

Sunday the 24th of October will be a truly special day for Galway City Harriers as the Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k returns after a year out due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Approximately 1500 runners will be tackling the famous circuit on what is the 35th Streets of Galway and it is certain to be one of the highlights of the athletics calendar.

John Mulligan is joined by Brian Bruton, Race Director Streets of Galway, David Glynn, Marketing Director, Streets of Galway and by Rachel Coen, Physician Liaison and Marketing Director, Galway Clinic, as they looked at the race, the importance of the event and the build up to the 2021 edition.