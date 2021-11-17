2021 County Senior Camogie Final Preview – Oranmore/Maree v Sarsfields

This Sunday, Oranmore/Maree face Sarsfields in the final of the Lough Rea and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship (Duggan Park – 3pm).

Oranmore/Maree manager David Hannify spoke to Tommy Devane:

Tommy also spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath:

With no All-Ireland Club Championship in 2020 due to Covid-19, Sarsfields are still the defending All-Ireland Champions.

AIB teamed up with Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s Glen, Derry), Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-Moylough, Galway), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock, Limerick), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), Anne Eviston (Drom & Inch, Tipperary) and Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway) to launch this year’s AIB GAA Club Championships and AIB Camogie Club Championships, that will see AIB celebrating #TheToughest players.

Darren Kelly spoke to Orlaith about the launch and they also looked forward to Sunday’s County Senior Final:

2021 Lough Rea and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship

Route to the Final

Oranmore/Maree

Round One – Oranmore/Maree 4-14 Mullagh 0-13

Round Two – Oranmore/Maree 0-8 Sarsfields 1-14

Round Three – Oranmore/Maree 2-16 Ardrahan 0-11

Semi-Final – Oranmore/Maree 1-10 Ardrahan 1-9

Scoring Stats – For: 7-48 Against: 2-37  

Sarsfields

Round One – Sarsfields 8-18 St Thomas 1-8

Round Two – Sarsfields 1-14 Oranmore/Maree 0-8

Round Three – Sarsfields 0-19 Athenry 1-11

Semi-Final – Sarsfields 0-16 Mullagh 0-7

Scoring Stats – For: 9-67 Against: 2-34

Galway Camogie Senior Championship Roll of Honour (1966-2020)

ClubTotalWinning year
Athenry121975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1982, 1985, 1986, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009
Oranmore111966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1980, 1981
Pearses81993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002
Mullagh51989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 2014
Davitts51995, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005
St. Mary’s Glenamaddy41983, 1984, 1987, 1988
Killimor42010, 2011, 2012, 2015
Sarsfields42016, 2017, 2019, 2020
Ardrahan22013, 2018

