2021 County Senior Camogie Final Preview – Oranmore/Maree v Sarsfields

This Sunday, Oranmore/Maree face Sarsfields in the final of the Lough Rea and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship (Duggan Park – 3pm).

Oranmore/Maree manager David Hannify spoke to Tommy Devane:

Tommy also spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath:

With no All-Ireland Club Championship in 2020 due to Covid-19, Sarsfields are still the defending All-Ireland Champions.

AIB teamed up with Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s Glen, Derry), Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-Moylough, Galway), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock, Limerick), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), Anne Eviston (Drom & Inch, Tipperary) and Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway) to launch this year’s AIB GAA Club Championships and AIB Camogie Club Championships, that will see AIB celebrating #TheToughest players.

Darren Kelly spoke to Orlaith about the launch and they also looked forward to Sunday’s County Senior Final:

2021 Lough Rea and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship

Route to the Final

Oranmore/Maree

Round One – Oranmore/Maree 4-14 Mullagh 0-13

Round Two – Oranmore/Maree 0-8 Sarsfields 1-14

Round Three – Oranmore/Maree 2-16 Ardrahan 0-11

Semi-Final – Oranmore/Maree 1-10 Ardrahan 1-9

Scoring Stats – For: 7-48 Against: 2-37

Sarsfields

Round One – Sarsfields 8-18 St Thomas 1-8

Round Two – Sarsfields 1-14 Oranmore/Maree 0-8

Round Three – Sarsfields 0-19 Athenry 1-11

Semi-Final – Sarsfields 0-16 Mullagh 0-7

Scoring Stats – For: 9-67 Against: 2-34

Galway Camogie Senior Championship Roll of Honour (1966-2020)