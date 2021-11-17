2021 County Senior Camogie Final Preview – Oranmore/Maree v Sarsfields

This Sunday, Oranmore/Maree face Sarsfields in the final of the Lough Rea and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship (Duggan Park – 3pm).
Oranmore/Maree manager David Hannify spoke to Tommy Devane:
Tommy also spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath:
With no All-Ireland Club Championship in 2020 due to Covid-19, Sarsfields are still the defending All-Ireland Champions.
AIB teamed up with Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s Glen, Derry), Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-Moylough, Galway), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock, Limerick), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), Anne Eviston (Drom & Inch, Tipperary) and Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway) to launch this year’s AIB GAA Club Championships and AIB Camogie Club Championships, that will see AIB celebrating #TheToughest players.
Darren Kelly spoke to Orlaith about the launch and they also looked forward to Sunday’s County Senior Final:
2021 Lough Rea and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship
Route to the Final
Oranmore/Maree
Round One – Oranmore/Maree 4-14 Mullagh 0-13
Round Two – Oranmore/Maree 0-8 Sarsfields 1-14
Round Three – Oranmore/Maree 2-16 Ardrahan 0-11
Semi-Final – Oranmore/Maree 1-10 Ardrahan 1-9
Scoring Stats – For: 7-48 Against: 2-37
Sarsfields
Round One – Sarsfields 8-18 St Thomas 1-8
Round Two – Sarsfields 1-14 Oranmore/Maree 0-8
Round Three – Sarsfields 0-19 Athenry 1-11
Semi-Final – Sarsfields 0-16 Mullagh 0-7
Scoring Stats – For: 9-67 Against: 2-34
Galway Camogie Senior Championship Roll of Honour (1966-2020)
|Club
|Total
|Winning year
|Athenry
|12
|1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1982, 1985, 1986, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009
|Oranmore
|11
|1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1980, 1981
|Pearses
|8
|1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002
|Mullagh
|5
|1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 2014
|Davitts
|5
|1995, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005
|St. Mary’s Glenamaddy
|4
|1983, 1984, 1987, 1988
|Killimor
|4
|2010, 2011, 2012, 2015
|Sarsfields
|4
|2016, 2017, 2019, 2020
|Ardrahan
|2
|2013, 2018