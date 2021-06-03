2021 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Fixtures announced

CHAMPIONS Dublin will open the defence of their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship crown with a clash against Tyrone.
The confirmed fixtures for the 2021 campaign have also pitted 2020 Senior runners-up Cork against last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath in the opening round.
The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships get underway on July 10, with Dublin in Group C alongside Tyrone and Waterford.
Cork were drawn with Munster rivals Tipperary, and Meath, in Group B, while Group A, the only four-team group, contains Ulster teams Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan, along with Mayo.
The opening fixtures in this group will Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, take on Monaghan, with Cavan facing Mayo.
In Group D, the opening game of a group with a real Gaeltacht feel is the meeting of Galway and Kerry, with Donegal also in this pool.
Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August Bank Holiday weekend; the semi-finals are pencilled in for August 14, and the Final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.
The TG4 Intermediate Championship will follow a similar pattern, with two teams qualifying from each group to play in the quarter-finals.
Westmeath, the 2020 runners-up who will be aiming for promotion back to the Senior ranks, begin their campaign against fellow Leinster side Longford in Group 1, with Wexford facing Sligo in this four-team group.
Elsewhere, 2020 Junior Champions Fermanagh will take on Leitrim in their Group 2 opener, the opening Group 3 game is Roscommon against Kildare, with Offaly facing Down in Group 4.
In a five-team TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship group, four teams will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the semi-finals.
Antrim meet Derry in an Ulster derby on the opening weekend, with Limerick facing 2020 runners-up Wicklow. Carlow have a bye in Round 1 before they commence their campaign with a fixture against Antrim in Round 2.
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Fixtures
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Armagh
|Cork
|Dublin
|Galway
|Cavan
|Tipperary
|Tyrone
|Kerry
|Monaghan
|Meath
|Waterford
|Donegal
|Mayo
Round 1 – 10th July
Group 1 Armagh v Monaghan
Cavan v Mayo
Group 2: Cork v Meath
Group 3: Dublin v Tyrone
Group 4: Galway v Kerry
Round 2 – 17th July
Group 1: Monaghan v Mayo
Armagh v Cavan
Group 2: Cork v Tipperary
Group 3: Dublin v Waterford
Group 4: Donegal v Galway
Round 3 – 24th July
Group 1: Monaghan v Cavan
Armagh v Mayo
Group 2: Tipperary v Meath
Group 3: Tyrone v Waterford
Group 4 Kerry v Donegal
Quarter-finals – 31st July/ 1st August/2nd August
QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2
QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3
QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4
QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1
Semi-Finals – 14th August
SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2
SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4
Final – 5th September
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Fixtures
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Westmeath
|Clare
|Roscommon
|Offaly
|Longford
|Fermanagh
|Kildare
|Down
|Wexford
|Leitrim
|Laois
|Louth
|Sligo
Round 1 – 11th July
Group 1: Westmeath v Longford
Wexford v Sligo
Group 2: Fermanagh v Leitrim
(To be played on Saturday 10th July)
Group 3: Roscommon v Kildare
Group 4: Offaly v Down
Round 2 – 18th July
Group 1: Longford v Wexford
Westmeath v Sligo
Group 2: Clare v Leitrim
Group 3: Kildare v Laois
Group 4: Down v Louth
Round 3 – 25th July
Group 1: Longford v Sligo
Westmeath v Wexford
Group 2: Clare v Fermanagh
Group 3: Roscommon v Laois
Group 4: Louth v Offaly
Quarter-finals – 7th/8th August
QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2
QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3
QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4
QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1
Semi-Finals – 14th/15th August
SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2
SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4
Final – 5th September
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Fixtures
- Antrim
- Carlow
- Derry
- Limerick
- Wicklow
Round 1 – 11th July 2021
Antrim v Derry (To be played on Saturday 10th July)
Limerick v Wicklow
Carlow Bye
Round 2 – 18th July 2021
Antrim v Carlow
Derry v Limerick
Wicklow Bye
Round 3 – 24th July 2021
Antrim v Limerick
Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)
Derry Bye
Round 4 – 8th August 2021
Antrim v Wicklow
Carlow v Derry
Limerick Bye
Round 5 – 15th August 2021
Carlow v Limerick
Derry v Wicklow
Antrim Bye
Semi-Finals – 21st/22nd August 2021
1 v 4
2 v 3
Final – 5th September 2021