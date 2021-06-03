2021 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Fixtures announced

print

CHAMPIONS Dublin will open the defence of their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship crown with a clash against Tyrone.

The confirmed fixtures for the 2021 campaign have also pitted 2020 Senior runners-up Cork against last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath in the opening round.

The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships get underway on July 10, with Dublin in Group C alongside Tyrone and Waterford.

Cork were drawn with Munster rivals Tipperary, and Meath, in Group B, while Group A, the only four-team group, contains Ulster teams Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan, along with Mayo.

The opening fixtures in this group will Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, take on Monaghan, with Cavan facing Mayo.

In Group D, the opening game of a group with a real Gaeltacht feel is the meeting of Galway and Kerry, with Donegal also in this pool.

Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August Bank Holiday weekend; the semi-finals are pencilled in for August 14, and the Final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.

The TG4 Intermediate Championship will follow a similar pattern, with two teams qualifying from each group to play in the quarter-finals.

Westmeath, the 2020 runners-up who will be aiming for promotion back to the Senior ranks, begin their campaign against fellow Leinster side Longford in Group 1, with Wexford facing Sligo in this four-team group.

Elsewhere, 2020 Junior Champions Fermanagh will take on Leitrim in their Group 2 opener, the opening Group 3 game is Roscommon against Kildare, with Offaly facing Down in Group 4.

In a five-team TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship group, four teams will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the semi-finals.

Antrim meet Derry in an Ulster derby on the opening weekend, with Limerick facing 2020 runners-up Wicklow. Carlow have a bye in Round 1 before they commence their campaign with a fixture against Antrim in Round 2.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Fixtures

Group A Group B Group C Group D Armagh Cork Dublin Galway Cavan Tipperary Tyrone Kerry Monaghan Meath Waterford Donegal Mayo

Round 1 – 10th July

Group 1 Armagh v Monaghan

Cavan v Mayo

Group 2: Cork v Meath

Group 3: Dublin v Tyrone

Group 4: Galway v Kerry

Round 2 – 17th July

Group 1: Monaghan v Mayo

Armagh v Cavan

Group 2: Cork v Tipperary

Group 3: Dublin v Waterford

Group 4: Donegal v Galway

Round 3 – 24th July

Group 1: Monaghan v Cavan

Armagh v Mayo

Group 2: Tipperary v Meath

Group 3: Tyrone v Waterford

Group 4 Kerry v Donegal

Quarter-finals – 31st July/ 1st August/2nd August

QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2

QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3

QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4

QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1

Semi-Finals – 14th August

SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2

SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4

Final – 5th September

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Fixtures

Group A Group B Group C Group D Westmeath Clare Roscommon Offaly Longford Fermanagh Kildare Down Wexford Leitrim Laois Louth Sligo

Round 1 – 11th July

Group 1: Westmeath v Longford

Wexford v Sligo

Group 2: Fermanagh v Leitrim

(To be played on Saturday 10th July)

Group 3: Roscommon v Kildare

Group 4: Offaly v Down

Round 2 – 18th July

Group 1: Longford v Wexford

Westmeath v Sligo

Group 2: Clare v Leitrim

Group 3: Kildare v Laois

Group 4: Down v Louth

Round 3 – 25th July

Group 1: Longford v Sligo

Westmeath v Wexford

Group 2: Clare v Fermanagh

Group 3: Roscommon v Laois

Group 4: Louth v Offaly

Quarter-finals – 7th/8th August

QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2

QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3

QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4

QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1

Semi-Finals – 14th/15th August

SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2

SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4

Final – 5th September

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Fixtures

Antrim Carlow Derry Limerick Wicklow

Round 1 – 11th July 2021

Antrim v Derry (To be played on Saturday 10th July)

Limerick v Wicklow

Carlow Bye

Round 2 – 18th July 2021

Antrim v Carlow

Derry v Limerick

Wicklow Bye

Round 3 – 24th July 2021

Antrim v Limerick

Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)

Derry Bye

Round 4 – 8th August 2021

Antrim v Wicklow

Carlow v Derry

Limerick Bye

Round 5 – 15th August 2021

Carlow v Limerick

Derry v Wicklow

Antrim Bye

Semi-Finals – 21st/22nd August 2021

1 v 4

2 v 3

Final – 5th September 2021