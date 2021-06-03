2021 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Fixtures announced

CHAMPIONS Dublin will open the defence of their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship crown with a clash against Tyrone.  

The confirmed fixtures for the 2021 campaign have also pitted 2020 Senior runners-up Cork against last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath in the opening round.  

The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships get underway on July 10, with Dublin in Group C alongside Tyrone and Waterford.  

Cork were drawn with Munster rivals Tipperary, and Meath, in Group B, while Group A, the only four-team group, contains Ulster teams Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan, along with Mayo.  

The opening fixtures in this group will Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, take on Monaghan, with Cavan facing Mayo.  

In Group D, the opening game of a group with a real Gaeltacht feel is the meeting of Galway and Kerry, with Donegal also in this pool.  

Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August Bank Holiday weekend; the semi-finals are pencilled in for August 14, and the Final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.  

The TG4 Intermediate Championship will follow a similar pattern, with two teams qualifying from each group to play in the quarter-finals. 

Westmeath, the 2020 runners-up who will be aiming for promotion back to the Senior ranks, begin their campaign against fellow Leinster side Longford in Group 1, with Wexford facing Sligo in this four-team group.  

Elsewhere, 2020 Junior Champions Fermanagh will take on Leitrim in their Group 2 opener, the opening Group 3 game is Roscommon against Kildare, with Offaly facing Down in Group 4.  

In a five-team TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship group, four teams will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the semi-finals.  

Antrim meet Derry in an Ulster derby on the opening weekend, with Limerick facing 2020 runners-up Wicklow. Carlow have a bye in Round 1 before they commence their campaign with a fixture against Antrim in Round 2.  

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Fixtures  

Group A Group B Group C Group D 
Armagh Cork  Dublin Galway 
Cavan Tipperary  Tyrone Kerry 
Monaghan Meath Waterford Donegal 
Mayo    

Round 1 – 10th July  

Group 1                       Armagh v Monaghan               

                                   Cavan v Mayo                           

Group 2:                      Cork v Meath 

Group 3:                      Dublin v Tyrone  

Group 4:                      Galway v Kerry 

Round 2 – 17th July                  

Group 1:                      Monaghan v Mayo 

                                   Armagh v Cavan 

Group 2:                      Cork v Tipperary                      

Group 3:                      Dublin v Waterford  

Group 4:                      Donegal v Galway  

Round 3 – 24th July      

Group 1:                      Monaghan v Cavan                  

                                    Armagh v Mayo 

Group 2:                      Tipperary v Meath 

Group 3:                      Tyrone v Waterford     

Group 4                       Kerry v Donegal                       

Quarter-finals – 31st July/ 1st August/2nd August   

QF 1:                1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2                  

QF 2:                1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3 

QF 3:                1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4 

QF 4:                1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1 

Semi-Finals – 14th August  

SF 1:                Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2                         

SF 2:                Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4                         

Final – 5th September  

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Fixtures 

Group A Group B Group C Group D 
Westmeath Clare Roscommon Offaly 
Longford Fermanagh  Kildare Down  
Wexford Leitrim  Laois Louth 
Sligo    

Round 1  – 11th July 

Group 1:          Westmeath v Longford 

                       Wexford v Sligo 

Group 2:          Fermanagh v Leitrim              

(To be played on Saturday 10th July) 

Group 3:          Roscommon v Kildare 

Group 4:          Offaly v Down 

Round 2 – 18th July 

Group 1:          Longford v Wexford 

                       Westmeath v Sligo 

Group 2:          Clare v Leitrim 

Group 3:          Kildare v Laois 

Group 4:          Down v Louth 

Round 3 – 25th July  

Group 1:          Longford v Sligo 

                        Westmeath v Wexford 

Group 2:          Clare v Fermanagh 

Group 3:          Roscommon v Laois 

Group 4:          Louth v Offaly  

Quarter-finals – 7th/8th August  

QF 1:                1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2 

QF 2:                1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3 

QF 3:                1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4 

QF 4:                1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1 

Semi-Finals – 14th/15th August  

SF 1:                Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2 

SF 2:                Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4 

Final – 5th September  

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Fixtures 

  1. Antrim 
  2. Carlow 
  3. Derry 
  4. Limerick 
  5. Wicklow 

Round 1 – 11th July 2021  

Antrim v Derry                                    (To be played on Saturday 10th July) 

Limerick v Wicklow 

Carlow Bye 

Round 2 – 18th July 2021  

Antrim v Carlow 

Derry v Limerick 

Wicklow Bye 

Round 3 – 24th July 2021  

Antrim v Limerick 

Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)  

Derry Bye 

Round 4 – 8th August 2021  

Antrim v Wicklow 

Carlow v Derry  

Limerick Bye 

Round 5 – 15th August 2021 

Carlow v Limerick 

Derry v Wicklow 

Antrim Bye 

Semi-Finals – 21st/22nd August 2021 

1 v 4 

2 v 3  

Final – 5th September 2021  

