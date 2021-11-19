2021 AIG FZ Forza Irish Open will be shown live on TG4 tomorrow

Badminton Ireland in partnership with AIG are pleased to announce that the finals of the 2021 AIG FZ Forza Irish Open will be shown live on TG4 this Saturday, November 20.

Coverage of the men’s, women’s and doubles finals, which take place at the National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland Campus, will start at 12.55pm. Pictured at the announcement of the coverage were two of Ireland’s best-known badminton players, Olympians Chloe Magee and Nhat Nguyen.

The AIG FZ Forza Irish Open is the biggest event in the Badminton Ireland Calendar and the competition sees players from across the world coming to Ireland in order to compete for crucial world ranking points with the competition stretching across four days.

This is the third year that AIG has sponsored the Irish Open. AIG have been long-time champions of equality in sport thought its #EffortIsEqual campaign

Aidan Connaughton, General Manager at AIG Ireland said: “AIG is delighted to partner and support the AIG Irish Badminton Open in 2021. This tournament helps showcase the best of Irish and International male and female talent here on home soil in the national indoor arena. In addition, the men’s and women’s finals will be broadcast live on TG4 to a national audience to help showcase this great sport and talented athletes. I wish all participants the very best of luck.”

David McGill CEO, Badminton Ireland said: “We are delighted to partner up with AIG for the third consecutive Irish Open. AIG’s support, along with TG4 coverage, has helped grow the event and bring a whole new audience to our sport.”