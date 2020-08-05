2020 WNL Season Preview – Galway WFC

There is a quiet confidence around the Galway squad this year as Billy Clery has again added a sprinkling of quality that could just make a big difference.

The recruitment of former Cork City goalkeeper Amanda Budden and defender/midfielder Savannah McCarthy should add a steeliness to the team that they may have been missing last term.

They also have the experienced Meabh de Burca returning for another season, while Lynsey McKey and Ellie Rose O’Flaherty know all about delivering in big games.

Clery has surrounded himself with a good backroom staff, including two of the best female coaches in the country in Mazz Sweeney and Emer Flatley, who will be crucial in helping the team throughout the season.

However, the big x-factor for The Tribe this season may just be the promotion of several players from last year’s double-winning Under-17 squad. If they can have an impact, expect Galway to collect some important wins.

Key Player: Lynsey McKey

One To Watch: Therese Kinnevey

New Signings: Amanda Budden, Abbiegayle Royanne, Shauna Brennan, Kelsey Monroe, Therese Kinnevey, Aoife Lynagh, Kate Slevin, Savannah McCarthy, Jaime Turrentine

Manager: Billy Clery

Backroom Staff: Mazz Sweeney (Assistant Manager), Emer Flatley (Coach), Mick Wallace, Tom Lally (Goalkeeping Coach), Alana Moran (Analyst), John Devlin (Equipment Manager)

Squad

Goalkeepers: Amanda Budden, Ria McPhillibin, Abbiegayle Royanne

Defenders: Aoife Walsh, Shauna Brennan, Shauna Fox, Keara Cormican, Kelsey Monroe, Therese Kinnevey, Aoife Lynagh, Lucia Lobato, Kate Slevin

Midfielders: Meabh de Burca, Chloe Singleton, Rachel Baynes, Savannah McCarthy, Sinead Donovan, Jaime Turrentine, Tessa Mullins

Forwards: Aoife Thompson, Lynsey McKey, Ellie Rose O’Flaherty, Aislinn Meaney