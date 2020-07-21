2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Fixtures Revealed

Croke Park to host Intermediate and Senior Finals

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to confirm that the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, December 20.

Due to the limits on pitch usage at Croke Park this year, unfortunately it is not possible to play the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final there, and this fixture will be played at a venue to be confirmed on the weekend of December 5/6.

The LGFA can also confirm the dates for the 2020 TG4 Championships, which will get underway with the first round of the Junior Championship on the weekend of October 24/25.

Round 1 of the Intermediate and Senior Championships will be played on the weekend of October 31/November 1, with Round 2 on the weekend of November 7/8, and Round 3 on the weekend of November 14/15.

The TG4 Intermediate and Senior Championship semi-finals will be played on the weekend of November 28/29.

The participants in the Intermediate and Senior Championships will have a two-week break between the conclusion of the group stages and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a three-week break between semi-finals and Finals.

The group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship will conclude on the weekend of November 7/8, following three rounds of fixtures on consecutive weekends, followed by a two-week break before the semi-finals are played on the weekend of November 21/22.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association would like to thank our colleagues in the GAA and Croke Park for their cooperation in relation to the December 20 double-header.

Neutral venues for the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Championships and semi-finals, along with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final, will be confirmed in due course.

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

Round 1 – Kerry v Cavan – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Cork v Kerry – November 7/8

Round 3 – Cavan v Cork – November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 – Tipperary v Galway – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Monaghan v Tipperary – November 7/8

Round 3 – Galway v Monaghan – November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 – Dublin v Donegal – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Waterford v Dublin – November 7/8

Round 3 – Donegal v Waterford – November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 – Tyrone v Armagh – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Mayo v Tyrone – November 7/8

Round 3 – Armagh v Mayo – November 14/15

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – November 28/29

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

Round 1 – Wexford v Offaly – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Roscommon v Wexford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Offaly v Roscommon – November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 – Longford v Westmeath – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Louth v Longford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Westmeath v Louth – November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 – Meath v Down – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Leitrim v Meath – November 7/8

Round 3 – Down v Leitrim – November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 – Sligo v Laois; Kildare v Clare – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Sligo v Kildare; Clare v Laois – November 7/8

Round 3 – Clare v Sligo; Kildare v Laois – November 14/15

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – November 28/29

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

Round 1 – Wicklow v Carlow – October 24/25

Round 2 – Fermanagh v Wicklow – October 31/November 1

Round 3 – Carlow v Fermanagh – November 7/8

Group 2

Round 1 – Limerick v Derry – October 24/25

Round 2 – Antrim v Limerick – October 31/November 1

Round 3 – Derry v Antrim – November 7/8

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2 – November 21/22

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 1 – November 21/22

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – December 5/6