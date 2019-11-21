2020 Revamp for All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed a revamp of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship structure.

The 2020 All-Ireland series will be consist of two groups, with six teams in each, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

The Provincial Championships must be organised on a knock-out basis, with the winners seeded in the draw for the All-Ireland series.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, and thereby exempt from relegation.

There will be no Senior Championship in Leinster for 2020, and the groups for the All-Ireland series will be decided at the LGFA’s next Central Council meeting, and circulated thereafter.