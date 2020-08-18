2020 Poc Fada Is Officially Launched

The 2020 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals were officially launched by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan and in Co. Louth today.

This is a very special year for a number of reasons. Firstly, this year’s competition is an invitational event seeing recent competitors return to the mountain in what promises to be a highly competitive field. Also, it marks 60 years since the first event which saw six Under 16 boys compete. This year also sees us celebrate one of the longest running GAA sponsorships. Martin Donnelly has been sponsoring GAA Poc Fada for 25 years through his MD myclubshop.ie brand- A fantastic contribution that has sustained this competition throughout so many years.

The unique Gaelic Games contest promises to be a great day of sport. Speaking at today’s launch Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “Given all of the difficulties we have experienced with staging events this year because of the pandemic, it is uplifting to see that the significant 60th anniversary staging of An Poc Fada is in the calendar with an invitational field of talent assembled. There is great credit due to the organising committee who over the last number of years have succeeded in greatly reviving the interest in an event which has its roots so deep in our history and consistently draws some of the best of our players to the fabled Annaverna mountain range. Martin Donnelly deserves our thanks for his long standing commitment to supporting this competition and I wish all involved a safe and successful and enjoyable day on the mountain course.”

Speaking about this year’s Finals Ard Stiúrthóir an Cumann Camógaíochta Sinéad McNulty said: “It’s fantastic to see the All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals proceed once more this year in what is always an exciting day in the Camogie calendar. I am particularly enthused to see such a star-studded field taking part on what should be a fantastic occasion in the Cooley Mountains.”

Defending senior hurling champion Cillian Kiely (Uíbh Fhailí) puts his crown on the line against a high calibre field that includes his brother Cathal and nine time Poc Fada champion Brendan Cummins. The Kielys finished in 1st and 2nd place last year with Cillian finishing with one less poc than his younger sibling, Cathal.

Galway’s Catríona Daly will be aiming to defend her title in a high calibre field that includes former champions Aoife Murray (Cork), Lyndsey Condell (Carlow), Susan Earner (Galway).

Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions that have been in place in the months leading up to the event, there is no Under 16 competitions this year.

The M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Final proceedings will get under way at 11am on Annaverna Mountain, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Saturday, September 5th.

Senior Hurling

Playing Order i. AON – TBC ii. Colin Ryan – Limerick iii. Brendan Cummins – Tipperary iv. Cathal Kiely – Offaly v. Darren Geoghegan – Louth vi. Ronan Taafe – Clare vii. Tadhg Haran – Galway viii. Gareth Johnson – Down ix. Paddy Mc Killian – Tyrone x. Sean Nugent – Galway xi. Callum Quirke – Wexford xii. Cillian Kiely – Offaly (2019 Champion)

Senior Camogie

Playing Order i. Aideen Lyons – Galway ii. Louise Dougan – Derry iii. Martina McMahon – Limerick iv. Abbye Donnelly – Meath v. Molly Lynch – Cork vi. Lyndsey Condell – Carlow vii. Sarah Healy – Galway viii. Aoife Murray – Cork ix. Susan Earner – Galway x. Catriona Daly Galway (2019 Champion)