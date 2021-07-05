2020 Minor Hurlers in All-Ireland Final after win over Limerick

print

The 2020 Galway Minor Hurlers put in a stunning second half display on Friday night in overcoming Limerick in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland semi-final winning by 4-18 to 0-15.

it was a game where it did not go their own way for many stages but a blistering spell in the last eight minutes saw Galway clear and they will face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Final on Saturday next in Portlaoise.

Niall Canavan has the full time report..

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway manager Brian Hanley..

Galway will play Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Final in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday next at 5pm.

