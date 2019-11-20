2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures Announced

Champions Cork to face Westmeath in opening round

2019 runners-up Galway at home to Waterford

TG4 All-Ireland Champions Dublin to host Tipperary

Donegal the visitors to Mayo

CHAMPIONS Cork will face Westmeath at home in the opening round of 2020 Lidl National League Division 1 Fixtures on Sunday, January 26.

The Leesiders regained the title they had previously won in 2017 by defeating Galway in the Final at Parnell Park last May.

2019 runners-up Galway, who also contested the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final, will have home advantage against Waterford as they kickstart their new season in the opening round of National League fixtures.

Elsewhere, TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin will play host to the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate winners Tipperary, while Donegal make the trip to Mayo on the opening day.

Looking ahead, Dublin have three mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, when they face Mayo away from home, before welcoming Cork and Galway to the capital on successive weekends.

Cork defeated Dublin in an epic 2019 Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-final, after extra-time at Nowlan Park, but the Sky Blues gained revenge in front of 10,886 spectators at Croke Park in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior semi-final.

Dublin then went on to beat Galway in front of a record 56,114 attendance in the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Final, to land the Brendan Martin Cup for a third successive year.

Cork will also note the visit to Tipperary in Round 2 of the 2020 Lidl National League, having lost out to the Premier County on home soil in this year’s competition.

Meanwhile, the Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo has been pencilled in for Round 7, on Sunday, March 29.

In Division 2, Cavan host Kerry, Armagh make the trip to Clare, Meath entertain Tyrone, and Monaghan are the visitors to Wexford in the opening round.

In Division 3, Round 1, Fermanagh are at home to Kildare, Laois take on Wicklow in an all-Leinster affair, Longford are up against Down, and there’s a Connacht derby between Roscommon and Sligo.

And in Division 4, Antrim take on Offaly, Carlow are at home to Limerick, while Leitrim make the trip to Derry.

The LGFA has also confirmed that the top two finishers will progress straight to the Finals in each of the divisions.

The 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals will be played on the weekend of April 18/19.

2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures:

Division 1

Round 1: January 26 2020

Cork v Westmeath

Dublin v Tipperary

Galway v Waterford

Mayo v Donegal

Round 2: February 2 2020

Mayo v Dublin

Tipperary v Cork

Waterford v Donegal

Westmeath v Galway

Round 3: February 9 2020

Donegal v Galway

Dublin v Cork

Mayo v Waterford

Tipperary v Westmeath

Round 4: February 23 2020

Cork v Mayo

Dublin v Galway

Waterford v Tipperary

Westmeath v Donegal

Round 5: March 8 2020

Donegal v Cork

Galway v Tipperary

Mayo v Westmeath

Waterford v Dublin

Round 6: March 22 2020

Donegal v Dublin

Galway v Cork

Tipperary v Mayo

Westmeath v Waterford

Round 7: March 29 2020

Cork v Waterford

Galway v Mayo

Tipperary v Donegal

Westmeath v Dublin

Relegation/Playoff Dates:

April 4/5

April 11/12

Final:

April 18/19